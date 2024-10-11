Ford Bronco Goes Retro With Sunset-Inspired ‘Free Wheeling’ Package

The eye-catching 2025 Bronco pays tribute to Ford’s Free Wheeling vehicles from the ‘70s and ‘80s.

(Ford)

The Ford Bronco 2025 Free Wheeling package is throwing it back with a sunset-evoking red, orange, and yellow design inspired by Ford’s Free Wheeling trucks, vans and Broncos of the ‘70s and ‘80s.

From the late 1970s to the early 1980s, Ford’s Free Wheeling package was available for the F-100, F-150, Bronco and Econoline van. It featured snazzy red, orange and yellow graphics, painted steel wheels, and black finishes on the grilles, mirrors, and bumpers. Inside, the O.G. SUV was tricked out with red and orange pin striping on the dash and seat stitching.

(Ford)

Ford is recalling that sun-drenched style with the all-new 2025 Bronco Free Wheeling appearance package. It’s available as an optional package for the Big Bend trim, adding reflective graphics on the body sides, silver door handles, and an Iconic Silver grille with a “BRONCO” wordmark that has a red outline and white center.

(Ford)

The Free Wheeling Bronco edition includes standard 17-inch gloss-black steel wheels, while the optional Sasquatch package adds 17-inch gloss-black wheels with a machined lip that includes red pockets. All Bronco Free Wheeling SUVs are outfitted with seats constructed from a unique mix of Marine-Grade Vinyl and fabric upholstery.

(Ford)

“Bronco has always been about fun and capability since day one and Free Wheeling’s looks kick that up a notch with its sunset-inspired beach vibes,” said Steve Gilmore, Ford Vehicle Personalization chief designer, in a statement announcing the release. “We’ve modernized the new Bronco Free Wheeling in line with today’s fashion and graphic trends, including seats that mimic the color palette of the exterior stripes and unique pops of color that come together in an optimistic way.”

(Ford)

Along with the return of Free Wheeling, an optional premium Shadow Black painted roof is also available, along with the standard soft top and molded-in-color removable hardtop. The Ford Bronco Free Wheeling edition is set to brighten up Ford dealerships beginning in January 2025.