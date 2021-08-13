Ford Celebrates the Last GT With Limited Edition Carbon Fiber Supercar

It's head-turning homage to America's only Le Mans-winning race car.
2022 Ford GT 64 Heritage Edition_04

As the Ford GT enters its final production year, the new 2022 Heritage Edition honors the only American-made ride to ever secure a Le Mans win. 

2022 Ford GT 64 Heritage Edition_05

The storied supercar first snagged the endurance race championship in 1966 under the direction of Carroll Shelby. It most recently took the title in 2016. 

2022 Ford GT 64 Heritage Edition_03

While this is the fifth straight Le Mans-themed GT to enter Ford's Heritage series since 2017, this limited-edition model turns back the clock even further to honor the model's originator, the 1964 Ford GT prototype that debuted at the New York International Auto Show. 

“This is the first Ford GT Heritage Edition that goes beyond celebrating race wins – this one goes deep, and honors the earliest of Ford supercar heritage,” said Mike Severson, Ford GT program manager. “The Ford GT ’64 Prototype Heritage Edition is a modern interpretation of the original, with no mistaking what this car is paying tribute to.”

64 Heritage Edition 1964 GT prototype_05

A Wimbledon White pain coat paired with an Antimatter Blue hood first draw the eyes without distracting from the requisite over-the-roof racing stripe, which is seen in a thinner form on the original prototype. 

Numerous carbon fiber components get the same blue coat, including front splitter, side sills, mirror stalks, engine louvers and rear diffuser. The GT-exclusive carbon rims are another standout, with silver and black Brembo calipers and black lug nuts popping against the blue spokes. 

2022 Ford GT 64 Heritage Edition_07

Carbon fiber carries into the cabin's door sills, lower A-pillars, console, and registers. Blue Alcantara-wrapped seats with silver stitching echo the wheels' aesthetic, while the instrument panel is wrapped in a combo of leather and Alcantara with Antimatter Blue accents. The steering wheel is finished entirely in black, but the dual-clutch paddle shifters are clear and polished.

2022 Ford GT 64 Heritage Edition_01

Ford hasn't announced how many 2022 Ford GT Heritage Editions will be produced, but they'll likely number under 100. Click here to inquire about placing an order. 

No image description

2022 Ford GT 64 Heritage Edition Promo
