Ford GT Gets Devilishly Dark for Limited Edition 'Studio Collection' Supercar

Back in black.
Ford GT Studio Collection (3)

Before Ford ends GT production in 2022, the Motor City  automaker continues to dress the famous American supercar in badass graphics packages. Fan favorites have been the Heritage Edition inspired by the Gulf Oil livery of the Le Mans-winning GT40 and the super-sleek Liquid Carbon edition

Ford GT Studio Collection (2)

The first "GT Studio Collection" offering is by far the most menacing. Created by Ford's Multimatic motorsport division, the 2021 GT is finished primarily in black with devilish transparent red racing stripes and brake calipers. 

Ford GT Studio Collection (5)

The largely murdered-out treatment was also applied to the rear spoiler, grille, front splitter, and mirror caps. 

Ford GT Studio Collection (4)

Motor 1 points out the initial base color offerings for 2021 were announced as red, white and blue—look closely at the art here and you'll see a blue GT peaking from behind the studio collection car in the background. The outlet predicts more colorways are probably on their way. 

Ford GT Studio Collection (6)

The 2021 GT retains the 2020 model year's revised version of the trusty twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, which now produces 660 horsepower thanks to improved airflow, intercoolers, Akrapovic titanium pipes and other hardware. It'll hit 60 mph in three seconds on its way to 216 mph. 

Ford GT Studio Collection (1)

Perhaps Ford will even offer the powertrain in the 700-hp tuning featured in the track-only GT MK II down the road. One can hope. 



