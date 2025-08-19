Ford Mustang GTD’s Menacing Liquid Carbon Package Showcases Racing-Inspired Technology

The high-performance Mustang loses the paint job and uses bonded carbon fiber for the doors to shave off 13 pounds and exude vehicular menace.

(Ford)

The Ford Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon package just made its head-turning debut at Laguna Seca Raceway, a fitting venue to showcase the jacked-up muscle car’s carbon fiber tech that’s central to the GTD’s body, appearance, and performance.

Carbon fiber is a staple in top-tier racing, including the IMSA series where the Mustang GT3 — the car that inspired the Mustang GTD — competes. The Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon skips the paint booth, a design choice that amplifies its aerodynamic, racing-derived style while maintaining extreme on-track performance. This functional approach to design loses the paint and uses bonded carbon fiber for the doors to shave off 13 pounds when compared to a Mustang GTD Carbon Series.

(Ford)

“Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon is the ultimate expression of the Mustang GTD’s high-tech, high-performance construction,” said Mustang GTD Chief Program Engineer Greg Goodall, in a statement announcing the aggro new package. “It’s a reminder of the race-derived, cutting-edge capability that sits beneath the surface of every Mustang GTD. It’s a great looking car, and now it stands out even more with its striking exposed carbon body and functional aero elements.”

(Ford)

As with the Carbon Series, the carbon weave on the hood, roof, rear deck, and rear wing are precisely aligned down the vehicle’s midline. The fenders and side panels also match the dorsal elements, creating a cohesive pattern across the body. The Liquid Carbon trim features unique black Brembo brake calipers with an anodized body and gloss-black GTD script. The Performance package is standard, similar to the Mustang GTD Spirit of America model.

“High performance requires high precision,” added Mustang GTD Design Manager Anthony Colard. “When we were designing Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon, it was essential that these small details were present because they speak to the care and attention required to both build a vehicle like Mustang GTD and to compete and win on the world’s stage with Mustang GT3.”

(Ford)

The interior features a brawny mix of black leather and Dinamica microfiber suede, highlighted by Hyper Lime stitching on the seats, door panels, center console, instrument panel, and steering wheel. A reflective center gradient down the middle of the seats adds a bright accent to the cabin.

With the addition of the Liquid Carbon trim, Mustang GTD owners can now choose from the standard model, Spirit of America, Carbon Series, or the new Liquid Carbon, offering several options for the amount of exposed carbon fiber on their vehicle. The first Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon is scheduled for delivery to dealerships beginning in October.