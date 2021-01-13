The 1967 Ford Mustang GT500 'Eleanor' From 'Gone in 60 Seconds' Is for Sale

Channel your inner Nic Cage and let Eleanor loose.
Author:
Updated:
Original:
1967 Ford Mustang GT500 'Eleanor' (3)

Many Ford Mustangs have starred in movies, whether it be the 1969 Fastback in John Wick or the 1968 Shelby GT500 in The Thomas Crown Affair. But the most famous silver-screen 'Stang is without a doubt the 1967 Shelby GT500 reimagined by designer Chip Foose to create an almost mythological muscle car named Eleanor for the 2000 remake of Gone in 60 Seconds. 

1967 Ford Mustang GT500 'Eleanor' (2)

Though 11 total vehicles were equipped by Cinema Vehicle Services (CVS) for the high-octane heist movie, Germany's Chrome Cars is selling one of three surviving "hero" models, i.e. the particularly stunning high-performance GT500s featured in scenes with stars including Nicholas Cage and Angelina Jolie. 

Under the hood is Ford's 400-horsepower cubic-inch (or 5.8-liter) small-block V8 mated to a four-speed manual transmission. As a hero car, this Eleanor was also equipped with a nine-inch Lincoln rear axle, a suspension upgraded with a better coilovers and wishbones, rack-and-pinion power steering, and stabilizers from Total Control Products. 

1967 Ford Mustang GT500 'Eleanor' (4)

Chrome Cars team member and Mustang expert Chris Zollner adds that the pipes are a key defining feature of the 60 Seconds hero cars, as CVS replaced the dummy exhaust after production was completed. 

“They resorted to the BORLA double pipe systems including silencers, which even back then were hardly available. Today this system is an important distinguishing feature of a real hero car," Zollner said "Shapes, contours, proportions and the overall appearance of the real vehicles are much more harmonious, classy, ​​coherent and elegant than the replicas."

1967 Ford Mustang GT500 'Eleanor' (1)

Even with 72,815 miles on the odometer, don't be surprised if Chrome Cars quotes a $1 million-plus price tag upon inquiry, as this very model fetched that much at a Mecum auction in 2013. 

No image description

Porsche Boxster 25 Years Promo 2
Rides

Porsche Celebrates Boxster's 25th Birthday With Anniversary Edition

bitcoin-symbol-GettyImages-493533569-1
News

Investor With Digital Wallet Containing $220 Million in Bitcoin Forgets Password

Oakley MSK3 Promo
Gear

Oakley's New Reusable Tactical Face Mask Won't Fog Your Glasses

BLISS TRAILER OWEN WILSON SALMA HAYEK AMAZON
Entertainment

Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson Star in Mind-Bending Sci-Fi Trailer for 'Bliss'

Space, aliens
News

The CIA Has Released a Massive Trove of UF0 Documents That Are Now Available To the Public

Joy Corrigan Promo
Entertainment

Joy Corrigan On Sex Appeal and Working With Bruce Willis and Arnold Schwarzenegger

1967 Ford Mustang GT500 'Eleanor' Promo
Rides

The 1967 Ford Mustang GT500 'Eleanor' From 'Gone in 60 Seconds' Is for Sale

JBL SA750
Gear

Travel Back in Time With JBL's Retro-Cool Integrated Amplifier

2020 Koenigsegg Regara Promo
Rides

This Outrageous 1,500-HP Hybrid Hypercar Is Hell on Wheels