The 1967 Ford Mustang GT500 'Eleanor' From 'Gone in 60 Seconds' Is for Sale

Chrome Cars

Many Ford Mustangs have starred in movies, whether it be the 1969 Fastback in John Wick or the 1968 Shelby GT500 in The Thomas Crown Affair. But the most famous silver-screen 'Stang is without a doubt the 1967 Shelby GT500 reimagined by designer Chip Foose to create an almost mythological muscle car named Eleanor for the 2000 remake of Gone in 60 Seconds.

Chrome Cars

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Though 11 total vehicles were equipped by Cinema Vehicle Services (CVS) for the high-octane heist movie, Germany's Chrome Cars is selling one of three surviving "hero" models, i.e. the particularly stunning high-performance GT500s featured in scenes with stars including Nicholas Cage and Angelina Jolie.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Under the hood is Ford's 400-horsepower cubic-inch (or 5.8-liter) small-block V8 mated to a four-speed manual transmission. As a hero car, this Eleanor was also equipped with a nine-inch Lincoln rear axle, a suspension upgraded with a better coilovers and wishbones, rack-and-pinion power steering, and stabilizers from Total Control Products.

Chrome Cars

Chrome Cars team member and Mustang expert Chris Zollner adds that the pipes are a key defining feature of the 60 Seconds hero cars, as CVS replaced the dummy exhaust after production was completed.

“They resorted to the BORLA double pipe systems including silencers, which even back then were hardly available. Today this system is an important distinguishing feature of a real hero car," Zollner said "Shapes, contours, proportions and the overall appearance of the real vehicles are much more harmonious, classy, ​​coherent and elegant than the replicas."

Chrome Cars

Even with 72,815 miles on the odometer, don't be surprised if Chrome Cars quotes a $1 million-plus price tag upon inquiry, as this very model fetched that much at a Mecum auction in 2013.