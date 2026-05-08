The Ford 2027 Super Duty Carhartt Edition Is A Workwear-Inspired Powerhouse

The rugged special edition pickup pairs heavy duty capability with classic Carhartt styling.

(Ford)

Ford is bridging the gap between rugged workwear and heavy-duty trucking with its 2027 Ford Super Duty Carhartt Package. The collab marks the first time the two heritage Michigan brands have joined forces on a production Super Duty, offering a specialized trim for the XLT Crew Cab single-rear-wheel configuration.

The limited edition truck focuses on practical aesthetics and durability, integrating the signature design cues of the Dearborn-based apparel brand into the Ford Pro lineup. The exterior is defined by a dark-painted grille and body-color bumpers, complemented by 20-inch machined and painted wheels wrapped in LT275/65R20E all-terrain tires.

Beyond the wheels, the truck features exterior upgrades including textured off-road running boards and a Tough Bed spray-in bedliner embossed with the Carhartt logo. Reflective Carhartt-branded fender vents and door graphics are strategically placed on lower body panels to provide an extra layer of protection against road debris, mud, and salt common in jobsite environments.

(Ford)

Inside, the cabin receives a comprehensive makeover inspired by Carhartt’s signature canvas coats, which are famously worn by everyone from construction workers to creative directors. The pickup package includes unique cloth seats featuring the apparel brand’s signature triple stitching and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with accent stitching. The interior is further protected by premium all-weather floor mats designed to mimic the texture and durability of Carhartt’s latest tool bags.

(Ford)

Visibility is also a priority for the new trim, which comes standard with LED roof markers, clearance lamps, fog lamps, and a high-mounted stop lamp. The 2027 Super Duty Carhartt Package will be offered in six exterior colors, including Marsh Gray, Iconic Silver Metallic, Agate Black Metallic, Carbonized Gray Metallic, Oxford White, and the newly launched Neptune Blue.

(Ford)

Ford confirmed that pre-ordering of the package is available now. Precise pricing and fuel economy ratings will be released closer to the official launch.