Gateway Bronco Is Now Restomodding Classic Ford F-Series Pickups

Gateway Bronco

Gateway Bronco made a name in the vehicle restoration business by expertly rebuilding classic Ford 4x4s with modern drivetrains, suspensions and amenities. Perhaps because the new 2021 Bronco's newly revealed release date is currently taking up gearheads' bandwidth, the Illinois-based outfit is now turning its attention towards 1967-1972-era Ford F-Series trucks.

What's more, classic Ford pickup models have reportedly seen a 41 percent spike in value since 2017, according to the Hagerty Price Guide. And Gateway Bronco is taking full advantage of that uptick by rolling out the first Ford-authorized F-100, F-150 and F-250 restomods in the second quarter of 2020.

Gateway Bronco

Beginning with an original street-legal truck, the customizers install the same current-gen Coyote 5.0-liter V8 found in the 2020 F-150 and a 10-speed automatic transmission to channel the engine's 395 horsepower to the pavement. as well as a powder-coated, custom-designed four-link chassis for a silky smooth ride.

Inside are bench seats clad in either hair-on-hide or distressed rugged leathers sourced from American Bison, a push-button 4x4 control, and a push-button active control exhaust that offers selection of different engine tones. As a crafty finishing touch, Gateway also lines the bed in genuine bard wood.

Gateway Bronco

As an upgrade, a 7.3-liter Ford V8 is available with a Harrop USA supercharger, a Roush Performance supercharger, or a twin-turbocharger. Aspirating the engine can increase output up to 700 horsepower, which actually might be a prudent consideration for those who are interested in the larger F-250.

Every vehicle from Gateway Broncos, including the upcoming F-Series trucks, is backed by an impressive five-year bumper-to-bumper warranty. No prices accompany the early renders pictured here, but the company's Broncos all sell for six figures.