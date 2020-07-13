These Legendary Ferraris Are Headed to Auction

The F40, F50 and Enzo represent three generations of Ferrari flagships.

2003 Ferrari Enzo Copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company. Photo by Mike Maez.

If you missed Gooding & Company's January sale of six ultra-rare Ferraris, you'll have a chance to cop one (or all) of these three seven-figure Prancing Horses in the classic car dealer's inaugural Geared Online event.

1992 Ferrari F40 Copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company. Photo by Josh Hway.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

What's particularly exciting is that the cars on-offer span three consecutive generations of Ferrari flagships: the F40, F50, and ultra-rare Enzo, all of which come from a single collector.

1992 Ferrari F40 Copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company. Photo by Josh Hway.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While many auction houses have adapted to an online format in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, Geared Online will be held exclusively through the company’s website and mobile bidding app.

1992 Ferrari F40 Copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company. Photo by Josh Hway.

The lowest-valued of the bunch is a 1992 Ferrari F40, which is estimated to fetch between $1.25-$1.5 million. Conceived in 1986 by Enzo Ferrari as a 40th anniversary model, the F40 was has its roots in the preceding competition-spec 288 GTO.

1995 Ferrari F50 Copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company. Photo by Josh Hway.

A new chassis was widened and infused with more of carbon fiber, while the exterior shape was reshaped through extensive wind tunnel testing. Its 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 and five-speed manual have seen just 4,589 miles.

1995 Ferrari F50 Copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company. Photo by Josh Hway.

A 1995 Ferrari F50 with a pre-sale estimate of $2.2-$2.6 million is also up for grabs. Gooding & Company notes that the F50 is the only model from the 288 GTO to LaFerrari with the potent combo of a naturally-aspirated 4.7-liter V12, six-speed manual gearbox, Pininfarina-designed bodywork, and drop top. This particular example is just one of just 55 US-spec variants ever made.

1995 Ferrari F50 Copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company. Photo by Josh Hway.

Then there's the 2003 Enzo, which is also estimated to be sell between $2.2 to $2.6 million. Ferrari essentially created a brand new 6.0-liter V12 that was based on F40 V8's design.

2003 Ferrari Enzo Copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company. Photo by Mike Maez.

The massive power plant, combined with a low weight and Formula One-inspired technology, helps the Enzo rocket to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds on its way to a 218-mph max speed. This US-spec example is finished with a rare silver exterior and eye-popping tan interior.

2003 Ferrari Enzo Copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company. Photo by Mike Maez.

Head to Gooding and Company's website to learn more before the Geared Online auction opens from August 3-7.