Classic Custom Porsche 911 Goes Green for St. Patrick's Day

It's a straight six-powered St Paddy's Day Celebration on wheels.
Author:
Publish date:
Gunther Werks Porsche 911 993 Irish Green Commission (4)

The 993-gen Porsche 911 restomod masters at Gunther Werks have something special in store for St. Patrick's Day this year. 

Gunther Werks Porsche 911 993 Irish Green Commission (5)

The California custom shop, which specializes in recreating air-cooled boxer flat-six powered 911s of the 90s with modern twists, announced the completion of a special Irish Green Commission car. Without actually mentioning the Irish holiday, Gunther Werks revealed on Instagram that the car was built in partnership with Pagani Beverly Hills. 

Gunther Werks Porsche 911 993 Irish Green Commission (8)

The colorway is Irish Green over English Tan leather, with the key aesthetic components being a dual-exposed stripes down the center of the carbon fiber body, light-gold colored Fuchs-style wheels, and a bespoke hexagonal pattern grille.  

Gunther Werks Porsche 911 993 Irish Green Commission (1)

Power comes from Rothsport Racing build 4.0-liter flat-six developing 435 horses and 335 pound-feet of torque. The same engine—and JRZ suspension—will be used in Gunther Werks' gorgeous 911 Speedsters

Gunther Werks Porsche 911 993 Irish Green Commission (3)

The client asked the car in a touring specification with a refined driving experience, so the commission got extra noise insulation, as well as added leather padding on the hip panels of the seat, around the seat belt buckles, carbon fiber door mats, and the the 12 o’clock stripe on the Alcantara steering wheel. To match the body, the tach dial is also rendered in green. 

Gunther Werks Porsche 911 993 Irish Green Commission (7)

According to Robb Report, the Irish Green Commission is one of 25 remastered 993-Series Porsche 911s in the pipeline, each of which is priced at $585,000. 

No image description

elon-musk-promo-GettyImages-1229893671
News

Elon Musk and Tesla CFO Change Official Job Titles to 'Technoking' and 'Master of Coin'

persol blue sunglasses promo
Style

Persol Debuts New Blue Version of 'The Talented Mr. Ripley' Sunglasses

Jasmine Sanders Promo
News

Jasmine Sanders Announces 2021 SI Swim Return With Bikini Instagram

2021 Triumph Rocket 3 GT Promo
Rides

Triumph Rocket 3 R and GT Get Sinister With Blacked-Out Limited Editions

Gunther Werks Porsche 911 993 Irish Green Commission Promo
Rides

Classic Custom Porsche 911 Goes Green for St. Patrick's Day

Porcelan Promo
Entertainment

Singer Porcelan on Working With Stevie Wonder, 'Mood Ring' and More

mank-trailer-amanda-seyfried
Entertainment

Oscars 2021: See Full List of Academy Award Nominees

conor mcgregor proper 12
Food & Drink

Conor McGregor Sells Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey and Doubles Net Worth

Bill Burr Grammys 2021
Entertainment

Comedian Bill Burr's Grammys Presentation Sparks Outrage on Social Media