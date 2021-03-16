Classic Custom Porsche 911 Goes Green for St. Patrick's Day

The 993-gen Porsche 911 restomod masters at Gunther Werks have something special in store for St. Patrick's Day this year.

The California custom shop, which specializes in recreating air-cooled boxer flat-six powered 911s of the 90s with modern twists, announced the completion of a special Irish Green Commission car. Without actually mentioning the Irish holiday, Gunther Werks revealed on Instagram that the car was built in partnership with Pagani Beverly Hills.

The colorway is Irish Green over English Tan leather, with the key aesthetic components being a dual-exposed stripes down the center of the carbon fiber body, light-gold colored Fuchs-style wheels, and a bespoke hexagonal pattern grille.

Power comes from Rothsport Racing build 4.0-liter flat-six developing 435 horses and 335 pound-feet of torque. The same engine—and JRZ suspension—will be used in Gunther Werks' gorgeous 911 Speedsters.

The client asked the car in a touring specification with a refined driving experience, so the commission got extra noise insulation, as well as added leather padding on the hip panels of the seat, around the seat belt buckles, carbon fiber door mats, and the the 12 o’clock stripe on the Alcantara steering wheel. To match the body, the tach dial is also rendered in green.

According to Robb Report, the Irish Green Commission is one of 25 remastered 993-Series Porsche 911s in the pipeline, each of which is priced at $585,000.