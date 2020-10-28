Harley-Davidson Launches Electric Bicycle Brand 'Serial 1 Cycles'

It looks like the LiveWire was only the beginning of Harley-Davidson's electric future, as the Milwaukee-based chopper brand will soon begin making electric bicycles under the "Serial 1 Cycle Company."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Harley historians will note that the name comes from the brand's very first model, which is known as the Serial Number One. The prototype shown here looks very similar to that inaugural design, with an extraordinarily simple black frame, white tires, and a coiled spring under the seat. Aesthetically, it's far from the futuristic pair of e-bicycle concepts that Harley unveiled in early 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

No details on range, speed, price or powertrain have been released. Elektrek took a careful look at the provided art and noted that the Serial 1 prototype appears to be equipped with integrated headlights and taillights, thru-axle wheel wheel hubs, Tektro dual-piston hydraulic disc brakes, and the same type of belt-drive found on the LiveWire.

“When Harley-Davidson first put power to two wheels in 1903, it changed how the world moved, forever,” Serial 1 brand director Aaron Frank said in a statement. “Inspired by the entrepreneurial vision of Harley-Davidson’s founders, we hope to once again change how cyclists and the cycling-curious move around their world with a Serial 1 eBicycle.”

The formation of the Serial 1 Cycle Company follows other e-bicycle examples from startups to established vehicle manufacturers. Jeep's fat-tire electric mountain bike collaboration with QuiteKat is already available to purchase, as is the foldable Gocycle-GX created by a former McLaren designer.

Expect the first Serial 1 Cycles to arrive in Spring 2021.