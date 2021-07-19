Hennessey Announces 'Velociraptor' Ford Bronco With Crazy Off-Road Power

Ford's off-roading stallion is galloping like never before.
Hennessey Performance VelociRaptor 400 Bronco

Hennessey Performance has once again turned its sites and dyno on the revamped Ford Bronco, this time dubbing the 2021-based build the Velociraptor 400 Bronco. 

You'll recall that this is Hennessey's second go-around with the Ford's bucking horse. In 2020, the output-preoccupied customizer previously announced a run of 750-hp Broncos with transplanted 5.0-liter Coyote V8s and 3.0-liter superchargers. 

But this new Velociraptor keeps its factory 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6, while Hennessey adds an upgraded exhaust and high-flow induction system to boots output to 405 hp and 503 pound-feet of torque. 

Sounds tame for the Texas tuner that built its name on doubling or tripling the power of stock rides. But CNET's Road Show explains that Hennessey may have had to reign in its Bronco ambitions after Ford exec Jeff Seaman warned Hennessey to "walk carefully" when tweaking the Bronco's electronic control unit with new power maps. 

Regardless, the Velociraptor 400 Bronco will still hit 60 mph in 4.9 seconds to smoke almost any other stock 4x4 around. It also gets a modest off-road package with Hennessey's 18-inch rims wrapped in chunky 35-inch rubber, electronic fold-out steps, Velociraptor-branded badging, and a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty. 

The Hennessey Velociraptor 400 Bronco will cost around $225,000 total—$80,000 for the package, and $145,000 for the base Bronco Badlands.

