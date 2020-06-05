Hennessey Unleashes Fastest C8 Corvette Stingray Yet

Hennessey Performance

Before Hennessey Performance creates its insane 1,200-horsepower twin-turbo C8 Corvette, the high-octane Texas tuner has built another landmark version of the American supercar: the first C8 Corvette Stingray with a 200-mph top end.

That's 205.1 mph, to be exact. The custom version of Chevy's first ever mid-engine 'Vette achieved the VBox GPS-verified speed with around 650 hp on an eight-mile high-speed oval at the Continental Tire Proving Grounds in Uvalde, Texas days ago.

Hennessey fitted the Stingray with a twin-turbo charger, aftermarket camshaft and a nitrous oxide system to squeeze all that power out of Chevy's LT2 6.2-liter V8.

An extra 20 horses and 19 pound-feet of torque come courtesy of an in-house fabricated, T304 stainless steel exhaust system that weighs 12 pounds less than stock and looks as mean as it sounds. Listen below:

While the Hennessey's custom C8 is still in development, the pipes are available to purchase right now.

“The C8 Corvette is a phenomenal platform, we are doing what we do best; enhancing it and taking it to the next level," said company founder John Hennessy. The Hennessey stainless steel exhaust adds power, lightness and an overall improved visceral C8 Corvette driving experience.

Only 1,000 Hennessey C8 exhausts will be manufactured and sold for $3,495 each, but the first 100 buyers will pay $1,000 less. Visit Hennessey Performance's website to learn more.