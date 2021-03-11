Hennessey Performance's Most Powerful McLaren Ever Is the 1,000-HP 765LT

Hennessey Performance

The latest, lightest and most powerful ride in McLaren's racy longtail lineup—the 2021 765LT—was one of four fastest supercars that recently debuted during the pandemic. But Hennessey Performance has already come up with an even crazier HPE1000 package for the limited-edition exotic.

Hennessey Performance

You may be familiar with the Texas tuner's nomenclature, but it indicates a hike to 1,000 horsepower from 765 through hardware upgrades and a retune of McLaren's twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Hennessey Performance

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

This includes an installation of higher-flow air filters, a stainless steel downpipe, high-flow exhaust componentry, and requisite gaskets and fluids, as well as the remapping of the electronic control unit's calibration to direct the extra juice.

Hennessey Performance

Why would anyone fork over $24,950 for the HPE1000 package when they're already paying $358,000 for a supe that's sub-three in stock form? Because according to Hennessey, they're build will drop its 60-mph time from a blistering 2.8 seconds to totally insane 2.1 seconds.

Hennessey Performance

That's three-tenths faster than the almighty $3 million Bugatti Chiron, one of the quickest cars of all time. For a fraction of the price, you'll be able to beat a Bugatti off the line.

Hennessey Performance

Of course, you'll first have to secure one of the 765 McLaren 765LTs being produced. If that's a too tall an order, Hennessey will also trick out the 600LT.