Hennessey Performance Unleashes 850-HP Cadillac Escalade-V

Watch the musclebound luxury SUV outrun a RAM TRX.

(Hennessey Performance)

Hennessey Performance is using its horsepower prowess to soup-up the already beastly Cadillac Escalade-V.

(Hennessey Performance)

From the factory, the hi-po American luxury SUV is already an exercise in overkill, with a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 developing 682 hp and 653 pound-feet of torque—good for a sports car-rivaling 60-mph time of 4.4 seconds. The Texas speed shop and tuner’s mods bump the output up 25 percent to 850-hp at 6,200 rpm, while torque takes an even more drastic, 31-percent hike to 855 pound-feet at 4,600 rpm.

(Hennessey Performance)

Hennessey’s “H850” Escalade powertrain overhaul of course includes several new or upgraded powertrain components. Buyers get a new air induction system, throttle body, high-flow cylinder heads, a custom camshaft, intake and exhaust valves, as well as a ported supercharger. Those seeking an aesthetic upgrade to match can also opt for the for the brand’s own 22-inch performance wheels in either gloss black or polished silver.

(Hennessey Performance)

“Extreme-performance SUVs are one of my favorite types of vehicle to drive – their sleeper status is such a great contrast to their supercar-like performance,” founder John Hennessey said. “Our 850-horsepower version of the Escalade-V brings heaps of performance to this luxury full-size SUV, doing the GM supercharged V8 engine justice. We’re only making 100 of these H850 models, so they’re sure to be exclusive.”

(Hennessey Performance)

Hennessey didn’t reveal how this extra performance translates to numbers on the drag strip, but there is video showing the brutish ute pulling away from a stock 2024 RAM TRX pickup, which boasts a factory 60-mph time of 4.5 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 12.3 seconds.

Pricing for the Hennessey Performance H850 Escalade-V wasn’t revealed either, but you can click here to submit an inquiry.