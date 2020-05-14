Hennessey Supercharges GMC Sierra and Chevy Silverado to 700 HP
Hennessey Performance has created another "Goliath" super-truck kit, this time for the 2020 GMC Sierra (pictured) and Chevrolet Silverado.
While not as visually imposing as the 450-horsepower, Silverado Trail Boss Z71-based 6x6 that the Sealy, Texas-based outfit built last year, this smaller-in-stature Goliath iteration actually boasts a larger 6.2-liter V8 that's equipped with a 2.9-liter supercharger.
The extra aspiration vastly increases horsepower from 420 to 700 hp, giving the custom pickup a zero-to-60 mph time of 4.3 seconds. See the difference on the drag strip in a Silverado below:
To facilitate all of that extra juice, Hennessey upgraded the camshaft, pushrods, hardware and other mechanical components. The requisite high-flow intercooling and air-induction systems were also professionally installed.
Fantastic as the Goliath's performance is in a straight line, it's also fully capable of conquering treacherous terrain when specced with tuner's optional Stage-1 Off-Road package. For an extra $18,950, the Goliath 700 gets Hennessey's custom 20-inch 10-spoke wheels wrapped in 35-inch Toyo tires, a six-inch lift kit, five extra LED lights in the Goliath-branded bumper, and a host of graphics.
Other more luxurious options include a Goliath diamond-stitched interior ($5,950), ram air hood ($5,950), stainless steel cat-back exhaust ($2,750), electric tonneau cover ($4,450), and electric fold-out steps ($3,450).
“The demand for upgrading luxury pickups is at an all-time high,” said company founder John Hennessey. “A serious truck should have serious power, and the GOLIATH 700 delivers on this mantra. We’re offering a complete turnkey power package with warranty that delivers an exciting driving experience both on and off-road."
The base Goliath 700 Supercharger package runs for $29,950, not including the cost of a new Sierra or Silverado. Alternatively, the complete vehicle can be purchased with a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty online or at any authorized GM dealer for $105,000.