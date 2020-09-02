Hennessey Unveils 'Mammoth' 6x6 Ram TRX Pickup With 1,200 Horsepower

Hennessey Performance

Hennessey Performance announced that the 2021 Ram TRX will be the basis for the Sealy, Texas aftermarket specialist's most powerful, exclusive, and expensive pickup truck ever—the "Mammoth" 6x6.

With a 702-horsepower supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8, the stock TRX is already the most powerful production half-ton pickup on the market. Naturally, Hennessey is replacing that stock engine with Mopar's even more massive 7.0-liter Hellphant V8 and tuning the engine to produce over 1,200 hp.

Hennessey's Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss Z71-based "Goliath" 6X6 Hennessey Performance

The Mammoth 6x6 will also get a fully-upgraded off-road suspension, front and rear bumpers with LED lights, a bespoke branded interior, and what appears to be an intimidating elephant decal on the passenger door. We'd imagine that the TRX's eight-speed automatic transmission will be bolstered as well. Only three examples will be produced for an eye-watering $500,000 each.

So far, the these details and the image above are all that have been released, but more info will likely arrive when pre-orders open up on September 4 at 12:00 p.m. CT.

The Mammoth 6x6 follows Hennessey's Ford F-150 Raptor-based "VelociRaptor" 6X6 and Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss Z71-based "Goliath" 6X6. While neither pack anywhere close to 1,200-horses, Hennessey's "Resurrection" Camaro and Corvette ZR1 build are just two of the custom muscle cars offered with that outrageous output.