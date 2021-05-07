Hennessey Turns RAM TRX Into Insane 1,012-HP Super SUV

Seven seats and 60 mph in 3.2 seconds.
Hennessey-MAMMOTH-Ram TRX

Much of what makes Hennessey Performance a celebrated vehicle customizer is what they do under the hood with turbos, superchargers and other performance parts. But the Texas builder's newest crazy custom isn't all about hitting quadruple digits on the dyno. 

It's Hennessey, so the new RAM TRX-based "Mammoth 1000 SUV" naturally cranks out crazy output. A gobsmacking 1,012 horses and 969 pound-feet of torque are unleashed from an HPE-tuned 6.2-liter V8 equipped with a 2.65-liter supercharger system, high-flow catalytic converters, fuel injectors, and other requisite upgrades. 

What makes the Mammoth 1000 SUV a standout in Hennessey's fleet is the bespoke bodywork. The roofline is extended to meet a new C-pillar above the rear taillights, allowing for the addition of a third row of seats, a rear window and a rear infotainment screen. It'll carry seven passengers and hit 60 mph in 3.2 seconds—show us any other vehicle that can do the same. 

The brutish ute also benefits from an off-road package featuring a 2.5-inch lift, custom front bumper with LED headlights, 20-inch custom rims, 35-inch off-road rubber, and a front suspension leveling kit. 

Only 20 Mammoth 1000 SUVs will be built for $375,000 each. Contact Hennessey Performance or an authorized dealer to place an order. 

