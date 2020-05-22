Hertz Is Selling The Corvette Z06 for Shockingly Cheap

These classic sports cars are listed for up to $14,000 under the fair market range.

If you want to pick up a late-model year Chevrolet Corvette at a bargain price, Hertz has you covered.

Jalopnik was the first to discover the mass unloading of 2019 Corvette Z06 rental cars, all of which were done up in the Hertz's company colors in celebration of its 100th anniversary. The hues definitely recall the "Bumblebee" Camaro from Transformers.

Coming in between the Grand Sport and flagship ZR1, the C7-generation's rear-mounted 6.2-liter V8 was LT4-supercharged to produce 650 horses and a sub-three zero-to-60 mph time straight from the factory in the Z06.

All of the two-seat coupes being sold by Hertz feature leather upholstery, an exterior rear-parking camera, a heads-up display, and an eight-speed automatic transmission—rental customers obviously can't be trusted to properly rev-match all that power without destroying the clutch.

Over 75 of these used 'Vettes were reportedly listed on Autotrader at one point, but Hertz's inventory shows just four available models, with odometer readings ranging from 24,000 to 34,300 miles and prices ranging for about $57,000 to $58,500.

That's at total steal, as Kelley Blue Book calculates a fair market range of about $65,000 to $71,000, and a new 2019 Z06 had a based price of $81,000. Visit Hertz's website to get a dirt-cheap 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 while you can.