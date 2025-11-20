How To Drive A Supercar Every Day Without Actually Owning One

Turo’s new extended trip option is the “low commitment” solution to driving the luxury sports car of your dreams.

Down payments. Depreciation. Maintenance. Repairs. Insurance. There are lots of roadblocks to actually owning a supercar; but who doesn’t dream about it on a nearly daily basis? Even if it isn’t a practical attainment at this stage of your life, there’s now a way to enjoy all the benefits of supercar ownership for extended periods, worry free, thanks to Turo’s new extended trip option. Turo, as most people know, made headlines around the world for building the world’s largest car-sharing marketplace, offering a compelling alternative to traditional car rentals much as Airbnb revolutionized the hospitality industry and turned dull hotel stays into bona fide adventures. Billed as an affordable, low-commitment alternative to car ownership, the new initiative aims to gives consumers the freedom of having a luxury car at their disposal without the financial burden.

Yes, they have “regular” cars too. But what we like most about Turo is that you can find pretty much any set of wheels your heart desires, if you’re willing to be diligent about browsing the listings: Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, Rolls-Royce, McLaren, Bentley—you name it, you can find it, from brand new rides to classic cars and everything in between.

Drivers in the U.S. and Canada can now book cars on Turo for extended trips lasting a month or more, with the ability to extend or shorten as needed, pay in monthly installments, and see all-in upfront pricing. It’s nothing short of a game changer.

“Flying in from afar or looking for a car down the street, searching for a rugged truck or something smooth and swanky,” you can skip the rental car counter and choose from an extraordinary, totally unique fleet of nearby vehicles shared by local “hosts.”

Turo’s goals may initially sound lofty—“an unwavering mission of putting the world’s 1.5 billion cars to better use, unlocking the hidden value in idle and underutilized assets, and empowering anyone to get in the driver’s seat,” but the sheer brilliance of it soon becomes apparent, as most cars sit idle 95% of the time.

No wonder the platform recently crossed $1 billion in revenue (on approx. $3 billion in gross booking value), with 350,000-plus active vehicle listings and 3.5 million active guests worldwide. And there’s a lot more growth to come as the company currently only operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, France, and the United Kingdom.

The U.S. of course is leading the way. According to a recent survey, 57% of American car owners are interested in accessing a vehicle for extended periods without the financial burden of ownership. Reflecting this trend, trips lasting three or more months are Turo’s fastest growing segment, showing triple digit year over year growth.

“A car should be a symbol of freedom, but it’s become a source of financial stress for many,” notes Tim Rossanis, SVP of Turo U.S. “We’re here to change that. Turo gives car shoppers a new, more flexible way to access the exact car they need, for as long as they need it, without the headache of multi-year leases. And for our host community, it’s a powerful new way to sustain steady cash flow and grow their businesses. It’s a win-win for all.”

Skip the dealership and access the vehicle of your choice directly from your phone using the Turo app, all from the comfort of home, or wherever you happen to be. Challenging the conventions of traditional car ownership is perfectly in line with Turo’s disruptive business model, with an emphasis on favoring the consumer over corporate interests.

Once you’ve created a user profile with Turo and verified certain information, a few simple steps and you’ll behind the wheel of a Ferrari California, Lamborghini Huracan, Rolls-Royce Ghost, or whatever meets your monthly budget and aspirations.

In our experience, the bigger the city and the more prominent its car culture, the better the deals you can get on something truly exotic. While we have yet to try the new monthly option, we fully intend to; and on numerous occasions we have enjoyed jetting into Miami and Los Angeles, bypassing the rental car counter and its attendant drudgery, and jumping behind the wheel of a Porsche or Maserati.

“But what if I live somewhere more rural?” you might wonder. Well, we recently tracked down a beautiful Bentley Bentayga on Turo in Manchester, New Hampshire, of all places, so with a little legwork and due diligence we’re confident you can find the car of your dreams.

Most supercars spend their lives gathering dust in climate-controlled garages, racking up bills, bills and more bills; while most people spend their lives dreaming about driving one, and never getting the chance. Turo’s new extended trip option might just be an extremely elegant solution, and also a hell of a lot of fun.