This Armored Hummer Concept Is Way Tougher Than the Original

The ultra-rugged Hummer redesign would be capable of surviving "shrapnel, bullets, missiles or shells."

Behance/Samir Sadikhov

The Hummer is already set to be reborn as a Tesla Cybertruck-rivaling EV with tons of power. But a new design concept rethinks the original military-derived Humvee with bulletproof armor and even more off-road capability.

Behance/Samir Sadikhov

Samir Sadikhov, a seasoned automotive designer who previously worked for Rezvani Motors and Lamborghini, set out to render a modern interpretation of what GM renamed the Hummer H1 after acquiring the rights to the Humvee brand in 1999.

Behance/Samir Sadikhov

“The Hummer H1 was an iconic car for many reasons in the world. Despite its difficult history, I found it always as a striking dramatic car,” Sadikhov told Robb Report. “I wanted to design its modern version with more constructional way, clean product treatment with Boolean shapes.”

Behance/Samir Sadikhov

Sadikhov retained the Hummer's signature boxy shape, ultra-wide body, grille slotting, and even added "Humvee" lettering on the front bumper and tailgate.

According to RR, the concept's body has some serious armor plating that's capable of withstanding "shrapnel, bullets, missiles or shells." A set of evil-looking black rims wrapped in a massive amount of rubber are attached to what appears to be a heavy-duty suspension. Other rugged features include a huge, pickup-style truck bed with a removable hard top to accommodate extra gear and a built-in roof rack.

Sadikhov's design comes after GMC teased the all-electric comeback in a Super Bowl LIV commercial. Promised specs include 1,000 horsepower, 11,500 pound-feet of torque and an insane zero-to-60 mph time of three seconds flat.

