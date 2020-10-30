Watch This Custom Indian Challenger Become 'King of the Baggers' in Race Highlight Video

The Indian Motorcycle custom bike bested a Harley-Davidson challenger in the first-of-its-kind race.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Ahead of MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest's "King of the Baggers" invitational, Maxim got an exclusive look at one of two Indian Challengers set to compete against a field of Harley-Davidson Road, Street and Electra Glides in the first-of-its-kind race.  

S&S Cycle Indian Challenger King of the Baggers (1)

Wisconsin-based V-Twin engine specialist S&S Cycle decided to sponsor and rebuild Indian's most powerful model for one simple reason. "We chose the Indian Challenger because we're gonna go racing, and we want to win," said S&S Cycle president and ex-racer Paul Langley. "This is the fastest and easiest way to do it."

S&S Cycle Indian Challenger King of the Baggers (2)

Langley's confidence was vindicated with victory. The S&S Indian piloted by decorated road racing veteran Tyler O'Hara pulled out the win in eight laps at SoCal's highly technical Laguna Seca track—watch highlights from the wild race above. 

Indian Motorcycle x S&S Challenger (1)

The event didn't transpire without drama. After securing an early lead, O'Hara ran his 600-pound behemoth wide on a corner into sand, falling third to a Harley-Davidson Electra Glide and the second Challenger in the process. 

Indian Motorcycle x S&S Challenger (7)

Despite the mid-race snafu, O'Hara proceed to edge out both, overtaking the Harley with a daring maneuver at the track's infamous steep-graded corkscrew section to regain the lead. O'Hara's Indian ultimately took the top podium spot, with the Harley and other Indian taking second and third, respectively.

Indian Motorcycle x S&S Challenger Promo

Pointless—even hilarious—as a bagger bike race may seem, Indian's success against Harley does have some real-world relevance relevance. In 2020, the Indian Challenger debuted as a direct competitor to the class-leading Harley-Davidson Road Glide. With the goal of stealing business of H-D loyalists, the Polaris-owned brand is currently holding "Challenger Challenge" promotion inviting riders to test the bikes back-to-back at dealers. 

2020 Indian Challenger in a "Dark Horse" finish

2020 Indian Challenger in a "Dark Horse" finish

The Challenger is already superior to the Road Glide in raw power and acceleration. But the King of the Baggers crown—while not necessarily a practical pro—certainly represents another advantage for the Indian. 

 

No image description

S&S Cycle Indian Challenger King of the Baggers Promo
Rides

Watch This Custom Indian Challenger Become 'King of the Baggers' in Race Highlight Video

Amanda Cerny VersusGame Promo
Entertainment

Model and Vlogger Amanda Cerny Asks The Internet: 'Should I Make An OnlyFans?'

Maestro Dobel 50 Cristalino Promo
Food & Drink

Maestro Dobel Launches New Extra Añejo Cristalino Tequila

Hennessey Velociraptor V8 Bronco Promo
Rides

Hennessey Performance Announces 750-HP Ford Bronco With Supercharged V8

Patrick Mahomes Promo
Sports

NFL Week 8: The Best Football Bets, Odds and Expert Picks

Travis Scott PlayStation 5 Promo
Entertainment

Travis Scott Narrates Epic PlayStation 5 Trailer

joe-rogan-alex-jones
Entertainment

Joe Rogan and Spotify Defend Controversial Alex Jones Podcast

Nike Dunk Slam Jam Promo
Style

Nike Dunk Named 2020 Shoe of the Year

bo-jackson-getty-promo
Sports

Football Icon Bo Jackson Says He Would Dominate In Today's NFL