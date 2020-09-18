Vintage Dark Horse and Roadmaster Limited Joins Indian Motorcycle 2021 Lineup

Indian Motorcycle

For 2021, Indian Motorcycle is serving up a menacing, murdered-out Thunder Black aesthetic for its most classically-styled cruiser.

Indian Motorcycle

The Vintage Dark Horse's iconic valence front fender, teardrop tank, leather saddle bags and seat, and virtually every other component are now available in a combo of matte- and gloss-black straight from the factory, with only the rivets, accents, "Vintage" text and the OG Indian headdress tank logo appearing in contrasting white.

Indian Motorcycle

The other major change is that the traditional wire wheels have been swapped for 19-inch alloy rims. A Thunderstroke 111 V-twin still pumps out a formidable 119 pound-feet of torque across Tour, Standard and Sport ride modes, while a rear cylinder deactivation features automatically engages in stop-and-go traffic for increased fuel efficiency.

Indian Motorcycle

Indian's touring class also gets a new addition in the Roadmaster Limited. The rider-friendly trekker gets features gloss paint, chrome finishes, a modern fairing design, open front fender and slammed saddlebag.

Indian Motorcycle

The ClimaCommand heated and cooled seat, operable through the Ride Command infotainment system, joins a host of standard Roadmaster Limited and Roadmaster Dark Horse features, including a remote-locking trunk and saddlebags that boast over 37 gallons of combined storage, adjustable passenger floorboards, ABS, cruise control, keyless ignition, tire pressure monitoring and full LED lighting.

Indian Motorcycle

These are just two of the 13 Thunderstroke 111 and 116-powered Indian bikes available for 2021. Full details on prices and paint schemes are listed below: