Indian Motorcycle Celebrates 125th Anniversary With Special Edition Bikes

(Indian Motorcycle)

In a meticulous stroke more often seen on custom commissions from Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and other opulent coachbuilders, Indian Motorcycle is hand-painting four special edition motorcycles to celebrate its 125th birthday.

(Indian Motorcycle)

The anniversary commemoration is particularly on-brand, as the company has rightfully and relentlessly touted its station as “America’s First Motorcycle Company” since being resurrected by Polaris in 2011. Indeed, its founding dates all the way back to 1901 in Springfield, Massachusetts, predating chronological runner-up Harley-Davidson by two years. Then, it was known as the Hendee Manufacturing Company, named for co-founder George Hendee, but it would be strategically rebranded as the Indian Motocycle Company (no “r”) in 1923.

The models tapped for the 125th Anniversary Collection—the Chief Vintage, Scout Bobber, Challenger, and Roadmaster—all get their tanks and bodywork painted in a combination of Black Crystal and Indian Motorcycle Red, a historied hue that’s been part of the brand’s palette for over a century and notably covered the 1910s-era Powerplus, Indian’s first V-twin. For this application, the paint is infused with metallic micro-flakes to add extra shimmer and depth, a finish technique often applied to British luxobarges. The absolutely iconic Indian headdress logo also takes on one of its most menacing forms, featuring a black main color with silver detailing and bright red outlining

(Indian Motorcycle)

“This lineup represents the highest level of craftsmanship we’ve ever achieved,” said Ola Stenegärd, Design Director for Indian Motorcycle. “Every motorcycle was painstakingly designed and refined, not just to perform, but to tell a story. The design of the 125th Anniversary Collection pays tribute to the legacy that built Indian Motorcycle, making every model not just a machine, but a lasting symbol of our history and our commitment to American craftsmanship.”

(Indian Motorcycle)

Given that the collection was conceived as a salute to Indian Motorcycle’s history, it’s hard not to favor the Chief Vintage 125th Anniversary Edition, which is limited to 250 examples. This version of Indian’s longstanding top-dog cruiser is specifically designed to evoke the look of its ancestors, with a valanced front fender topped by an illuminated headdress “war bonnet” ornament, vintage-style handlebars, wire spokes, and a floating seat. The 125th Anniversary details, retro aesthetic, and torquey air-cooled Thunderstroke 116 V-twin coalesce into a cool factor that’s unlikely to be usurped by any other factory cruiser, standard or special edition.

(Indian Motorcycle)

Of course, riding style will primarily dictate which Anniversary Edition buyers select. The Scout Bobber—limited to 450 examples—places 111 horsepower and 82 pound-feet of torque produced by a liquid-cooled SpeedPlus 1250 V-twin in a nimble package that’s especially suited to urban riding, while the Challenger—limited to 250 examples—boasts the hulking 1,834cc PowerPlus 112 with 122 horsepower and 134 pound-feet of torque. This is the same liquid-cooled V-twin that won Indian its 2024 King of the Baggers title, and it will return for the 2026 edition of the racing spectacle featuring performance-tuned versions of big, saddle-bagged road bikes. The long-haul rider will likely opt for the Roadmaster—limited to 100 units—which is also powered by the torque-rich, air-cooled Thunderstroke 116.

(Indian Motorcycle)

All get Indian Motorcycle’s Touchscreen Display powered by RIDE COMMAND+, which allows riders to operate the infotainment system via hand controls or touchscreens measuring 4 inches on the Scout and Chief and 7 inches on the Indian Challenger and Roadmaster.

(Indian Motorcycle)

If a new brand-new bike is a bit rich, Indian is also rolling out an accompanying eight-piece apparel collection crafted in collaboration with Dixxon Flannel. A limited-edition leather jacket, varsity jacket, crewneck sweatshirt, hat, flannel shirt, and men’s and women’s t-shirts feature colors informed by the 125th Anniversary schemes.

(Indian Motorcycle)

Priced from $17,499 for the Scout Bobber to $43,999 for the Roadmaster, Indian Motorcycle’s limited-edition 125th Anniversary Edition bikes and dealer-exclusive apparel line arrive this month.