Indian and Jack Daniel's Unleash Custom Dark Horse Touring Motorcycle

Only 107 of these booze-inspired bikes will be built.

Indian Motorcycle

For the fifth year running, Indian Motorcycle and Jack Daniel's are joining forces for a limited-edition bike honoring the relationship between America's first motorcycle manufacturer and its oldest registered whiskey distillery.

Indian Motorcycle

The two heritage brands once again enlisted the expertise of Mitchell, South Dakota's Klock Werks Kustom Cycles to endow the high-end touring model with Tennessee whiskey-inspired touches and style.

Indian Motorcycle

While last year's build was paired with Old No. 7 Single Barrel Select, this one's two-tone "Whiskey Pearl" paint scheme and oakwood ceramic engine finishes were inspired by the Gentleman Jack expression and its double charcoal mellowing process.

Indian Motorcycle

More unique accents include Jack Daniel's branding on the engraved floor board, seat embroidery, tank and lowers, as well as a serialized Montana Silversmith badge located behind Indian's booming Thunderstroke 116 V-Twin, which produces a whopping 126 pound-feet of torque.

Indian Motorcycle

The Jack Daniel’s Roadmaster Dark Horse also serves as a platform to debut two Indian technologies. A new adaptive headlight system promises to detect lean angle and automatically adjust to maximize visibility, while the seat now features a proprietary thermoelectric device that efficiently heats and cools riders and passengers.

Indian Motorcycle

Other top-tier luxuries include Indian's Ride Command infotainment system with Apple CarPlay integration, an upgraded 600-watt audio system, an adjustable Klock Werks widescreen, heated grips, and slammed, remote-locked saddle bags.

Limited to 107 examples, the Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse starts at $38,999. Each bike will be built to order as a 2021 model before deliveries begin in September.