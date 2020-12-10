Jaguar Celebrates ‘World’s Most Beautiful Car’ With Limited Edition F-Type

Jaguar

Upon its debut in 1961, Enzo Ferrari famously deemed the Jaguar E-Type the “world's most beautiful car.” With the iconic grand tourer/roadster's 60th birthday coming up, the British marque is celebrating with just 60 special editions of its modern kin, the F-Type.

Available in coupe and convertible body styles, the Heritage 60 Edition package brings numerous exclusive touches to the 575-horsepower, supercharged V8-powered F-Type R. Jag fans might have already picked up on one of those at first glance—a solid Sherwood Green paint coat that hasn't been offered on any of the automaker's vehicles since the 1960s. Other exterior bits include diamond-turned gloss-black 20-inch forged alloy wheels, gloss-black and chrome accents, and black brake calipers.

A model-exclusive, extended duo-tone Caraway and Ebony Windsor leather trim wraps the interior, while an aluminum console finisher is inspired by the E-Type's rearview mirror. E-Type 60th anniversary logos embossed on performance seats' headrests remind occupants of the ride's special appointments, as do the commemorative treadplates and serialized commissioning plaque.

Each Heritage 60 Edition will be built at the Castle Bromwich plant in the United Kingdom and finished by the SV Bespoke team at Jaguar's Special Vehicle Operations personalization division in Warwickshire. While there's no improvement to the F-Type R's performance, the Heritage 60 Edition will still hit 60 mph in 3.5 seconds on its way to an electronically limited 186 mph top end.

“Celebrating 60 years of the iconic Jaguar E-Type is the perfect moment to create our first ever SV Bespoke limited edition – and the rarest F-Type, with just 60 cars available globally,” said Jaguar SV Bespoke executive Mark Turner. “We’ve worked closely with Jaguar Design to develop a theme for the F-Type Heritage 60 Edition that pays homage to the E-Type in a contemporary way. It’s testament to Jaguar’s sports car design lineage that the 1960s Sherwood Green color looks as though it was designed for today’s F-Type.”

There are also plans to take the E-Type party a step further. Jaguar Classic, which is dedicated to preserving the brand's motoring history, is restoring just six 3.8-liter 1960s E-Types based on the prototypical "9600 HP" and the "77 RW," the oldest production version of the model. Not much other info has been released, but more we'll know more after those cars are completed.

The 2021 Jaguar F-Type R Heritage Edition arrives in March of 2021. No word on price, but expect to pay significantly more than the standard coupe's $104,350 base.