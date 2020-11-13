This Mercury Cougar Convertible From a Classic James Bond Movie Can Be Yours

Bonhams

Before James Bond presented his ill-fated wife Teresa "Tracy" Di Vincenzo with an Aston Martin DBS at the end of On Her Majesty's Secret Service, the 1969 movie's leading lady owned a '69 Mercury Cougar XR7 that's currently being auctioned by Bonhams.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The all-red American convertible's biggest on-screen moment came when Diana Riggs' Tracy helped George Lazenby's Bond escape baddies in a classic car chase, the pinnacle of which saw the Cougar butt into an ongoing ice race.

Bonhams

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Over five decades later, and the exact same model is still in immaculate condition. Hi Consumption reports that the ski rack, two pairs of skis, hood locks and other minor mods made for the silver screen have been retained. According to Bond Lifestyle, the Cougar is powered by the biggest factory engine available: Ford's 428 cubic-inch (7.0-liter) big-block V8, rated at 335 horsepower.

Bonhams

The 1967 Mercury Cougar XR7 movie car is expected to fetch between $130,000-$200,000 at the annual Bonhams Bond Street Sale, which is named not for the James Bond franchise but for the historic London street on which the auction takes place.

It's actually the least valuable vehicle headed to the block, which also includes 1967 Ferrari 330 GTC ($620,000-$760,000), a 1967 Aston Martin DB6 Vantage Volante ($720,000-$850,000, and a 1953 Bentley Continental with coachwork by Mulliner ($720,000-$920,000). Visit the Bonhams website to learn more.