Jeep Unveils Wild Off-Road Concepts For Annual Easter Safari
From a Mopar-equipped “Blueprint” hybrid to a bright purple Wrangler concept.
For the 59th annual Easter Jeep Safari, the off-road automaker teed up seven wildly diverse concepts to show just how much personalization is possible by buyers of the beloved American brute with military roots. This is the largest concept showcase in Easter Jeep Safari history, featuring plenty of homages to Jeep’s rich heritage and laundry lists of badass custom equipment. As the retreat continues through April 20 in the trail-rich environment of Moab, Utah, these seven concepts are sure to stand out among the countless rides helmed by 20,000-plus attendees and enthusiasts.
Jeep Convoy
Brimming with vintage Jeep design language, the Convoy’s lineage can be traced through the 1980s J-Series, which inspired its snout-like “J-nose,” and all the way back to the J-Series-spawning 1963 Gladiator SJ—the first post-war truck designed for civilian use.
Mods:
- Special-edition matte Ghost Ops exterior paint color
- Reimagined “J-truck”-style hood and fascia with a 12k-lb. Warn Zeon winch
- Customized SJ-inspired seven-slot grille (the first of its kind) with embedded amber LED forward lighting
- Chocolate brown canvas half doors and top/bed canopy
- High-clearance flares, 17-inch Warn wheels with aggressive 40-inch BFG Krawler tires
- Special-edition Mil Spec O.D. Green bed-lined floors and components
- Low-back seats in a distressed brown leather
Jeep Wrangler 4xe Blueprint
A showcase of factory upgrades, the black-and-blue bruiser sports more than 35 official accessories from Mopar and Jeep Performance Parts, which were fabricated using information only known to Jeep engineers for a perfect fit. Each of these upgraded elements is painted in an electric Mopar Blue, alluding to its EV capability as a plug-in hybrid.
Mods:
- 2-inch lift kit
- High-top fenders
- Rubicon steel front and rear bumpers
- Warn winch and winch guard with 7-inch TYRI lights
- Rock rails
- Lower A-pillar light mounting brackets with 5-inch TYRI lights
- Three different style wheels:
- Driver-side wheels – 17-by-9-inch beadlock-capable, off-road
- Passenger-side wheels – 17-by-9-inch non-beadlock
- Spare wheel – 17-by-9-inch beadlock capable
- 37-inch BFGoodrich K03 all-terrain tires
- Tube doors shown with and without optional mesh covers
- Snorkel kit
- IP multi-accessory rail
- Auxiliary switch bank
- Katzkin leather seat covers
- Door sill guards
- Bright pedal kit
- Grab handles front and rear
- All-weather floor mats
- Tailgate table
Jeep Bug Out 4xe
Based on the four-door 4xe Rubicon, the Bug Out is an electrified overlander that stripped down and extended to create the most mobile drivable campsite possible, featuring outside-the-box features like interior attachment points for a sleeping hammock and even its own ancillary toy—a Jeep branded off-road electric scooter.
Notable exterior mods:
- Special-edition PEA51 matte silver exterior paint color with yellow accents and graphics
- Raised roof (4-inch increase) for greater rear area accessibility
- Steel front bumper with LED auxiliary lights and custom hood
- Mopar front half doors and rear custom body side with integrated auxiliary battery packs
- 12-inch extended body with Jeep Gladiator-style drop tailgate and high departure rear tube bumper
- Mounted Jeep electric off-road E-scooter (up to 40 minutes of continuous use)
- High-clearance flares, 18-inch lightweight Forgeline wheels with 37-inch BFG KM3 tires
- Custom-trimmed front seats with topographic inserts
- Durable, waterproof bed-lined floors with mole panels and cargo net for added secure storage
- Flat rear floor to provide an enclosed space to shelter from the elements
- Interior attachment points for a sleeping hammock
Jeep Rewind
As the name suggests, the Rewind kicks it back to the 1980s to channel memories of vividly decorated CJ7s, YJs, and, eventually, TJs. Based on the 2025 Wrangler Rubicon featuring a turbo-charged 2.0-liter inline-four, you can practically hear Mötley Crüe and Guns N’ Roses blaring from the open cockpit of this the door- and roofless purple beast.
Mods
- Special-edition, high-travel Grimace purple exterior paint color with custom graphics
- Gloss black custom anti-roll bar
- Open-air freedom with doors and roof removed (custom mesh sun bonnet added)
- Custom-painted 17-in. AEV wheels with gold wheel pockets and 37-inch BFG KM3 M/T tires
- Simplified interior with molded plastic floor liner and rear bench seat removed
- Custom rear compartment to hold the essentials (like a boom box)
- Seats and IP adorned with custom retro print inserts
- Vintage cellular car phone and a ton of retro customization sprinkled throughout
Jeep Wrangler 4xe Rubicon Sunchaser
Perhaps the most aesthetically subdued Easter Jeep Safari concept, the Sunchaser is billed as the “ultimate outdoor adventurer.” Finished in a striking “solar flash and satin black” duotone paint job, it’s loaded up with everything needed for a sun-up-to-sundown day of off-roading.
- 2-inch lift kit
- Mopar ILLUMINAT3 off-road pivoting lightbar accessory concept – enhanced for Jeep Wrangler 4xe
- Concept vented high-top steel fender flares
- Concept side storage boxes with integrated MOLLE panel
- Warn winch with custom front winch guard/push bar
- 37-inch BFGoodrich KM3 mud terrain tires
- Roof storage rack
- Rock rails
- Custom two-tone leather seats
- Custom leather wrap on mid-bolster IP, door armrest and center console lid
- All interior trim pieces painted gloss black
- All-weather floor mats
- IP multi-accessory rail
Jeep Gladiator High Top Honcho
White steel rims and a groovy, heritage-inspired color-blocked doors and sides scream 1970s, but the list of modern capability-increasing mods ensure the High Top Honcho Concept is equipped to tackle Moab’s terrain in 2025.
- Unique heritage-inspired graphics
- Custom painted steel wheels riding on 40-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO3 white letter tires
- Concept flat steel fender flares
- Dana 60 front and rear axles with matching 5.38:1 gearing
- AccuAir adjustable air suspension
- Warn winch
- Modified front bumper from American Expedition Vehicles with protective hoop
- Rock rail power steps from Rock Slide Engineering
- DECKED truck bed storage system
- Bed roll bar
- Color-matched hardtop
- Custom quilted and perforated tan-and-black Alea leather seats with embossed JPP logo on headrests
- Bright pedal kit
- All-weather floor mats
- Door sill guards
Jeep J6 Honcho
Despite the bed, the second Easter Jeep Safari concept inspired by the 1970s Honcho trim is NOT actually based on the Gladiator pickup. Instead, this is a four-door Rubicon that’s been made in to a two-door truck with a 6-foot bed, adding 12 inches to that of the standard Gladiator, all while matching the 118.4-inch wheelbase of the current-gen Jeep Wrangler.
Mods:
- 2-inch lift kit
- Bronze 17-inch wheels
- 37-inch BFGoodrich KM3 mud terrain tires with white letters
- Concept flat steel fender flares
- Custom triple hoop front bumper with four 5-inch TYRI lights
- Custom spare tire carrier
- Custom roll bar with six TYRI lights (four forward and two rear-facing)
- Warn winch
- Custom rock rails
- Vintage-inspired badging
- Radio delete
- Contrasting blue stitching on seats, doors and steering wheel
- All-weather floor mats
- Vintage bronze painted accents