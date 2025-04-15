Jeep Unveils Wild Off-Road Concepts For Annual Easter Safari

From a Mopar-equipped “Blueprint” hybrid to a bright purple Wrangler concept.

(Jeep)

For the 59th annual Easter Jeep Safari, the off-road automaker teed up seven wildly diverse concepts to show just how much personalization is possible by buyers of the beloved American brute with military roots. This is the largest concept showcase in Easter Jeep Safari history, featuring plenty of homages to Jeep’s rich heritage and laundry lists of badass custom equipment. As the retreat continues through April 20 in the trail-rich environment of Moab, Utah, these seven concepts are sure to stand out among the countless rides helmed by 20,000-plus attendees and enthusiasts.

Jeep Convoy

(Jeep)

Brimming with vintage Jeep design language, the Convoy’s lineage can be traced through the 1980s J-Series, which inspired its snout-like “J-nose,” and all the way back to the J-Series-spawning 1963 Gladiator SJ—the first post-war truck designed for civilian use.

Mods:

Special-edition matte Ghost Ops exterior paint color

Reimagined “J-truck”-style hood and fascia with a 12k-lb. Warn Zeon winch

Customized SJ-inspired seven-slot grille (the first of its kind) with embedded amber LED forward lighting

Chocolate brown canvas half doors and top/bed canopy

High-clearance flares, 17-inch Warn wheels with aggressive 40-inch BFG Krawler tires

Special-edition Mil Spec O.D. Green bed-lined floors and components

Low-back seats in a distressed brown leather

Jeep Wrangler 4xe Blueprint

(Jeep)

A showcase of factory upgrades, the black-and-blue bruiser sports more than 35 official accessories from Mopar and Jeep Performance Parts, which were fabricated using information only known to Jeep engineers for a perfect fit. Each of these upgraded elements is painted in an electric Mopar Blue, alluding to its EV capability as a plug-in hybrid.

Mods:

2-inch lift kit

High-top fenders

Rubicon steel front and rear bumpers

Warn winch and winch guard with 7-inch TYRI lights

Rock rails

Lower A-pillar light mounting brackets with 5-inch TYRI lights

Three different style wheels: Driver-side wheels – 17-by-9-inch beadlock-capable, off-road Passenger-side wheels – 17-by-9-inch non-beadlock Spare wheel – 17-by-9-inch beadlock capable

37-inch BFGoodrich K03 all-terrain tires

Tube doors shown with and without optional mesh covers

Snorkel kit

IP multi-accessory rail

Auxiliary switch bank

Katzkin leather seat covers

Door sill guards

Bright pedal kit

Grab handles front and rear

All-weather floor mats

Tailgate table

Jeep Bug Out 4xe

(Jeep)

Based on the four-door 4xe Rubicon, the Bug Out is an electrified overlander that stripped down and extended to create the most mobile drivable campsite possible, featuring outside-the-box features like interior attachment points for a sleeping hammock and even its own ancillary toy—a Jeep branded off-road electric scooter.

Notable exterior mods:

Special-edition PEA51 matte silver exterior paint color with yellow accents and graphics

Raised roof (4-inch increase) for greater rear area accessibility

Steel front bumper with LED auxiliary lights and custom hood

Mopar front half doors and rear custom body side with integrated auxiliary battery packs

12-inch extended body with Jeep Gladiator-style drop tailgate and high departure rear tube bumper

Mounted Jeep electric off-road E-scooter (up to 40 minutes of continuous use)

High-clearance flares, 18-inch lightweight Forgeline wheels with 37-inch BFG KM3 tires

Custom-trimmed front seats with topographic inserts

Durable, waterproof bed-lined floors with mole panels and cargo net for added secure storage

Flat rear floor to provide an enclosed space to shelter from the elements

Interior attachment points for a sleeping hammock

Jeep Rewind

(Jeep)

As the name suggests, the Rewind kicks it back to the 1980s to channel memories of vividly decorated CJ7s, YJs, and, eventually, TJs. Based on the 2025 Wrangler Rubicon featuring a turbo-charged 2.0-liter inline-four, you can practically hear Mötley Crüe and Guns N’ Roses blaring from the open cockpit of this the door- and roofless purple beast.

Mods

Special-edition, high-travel Grimace purple exterior paint color with custom graphics

Gloss black custom anti-roll bar

Open-air freedom with doors and roof removed (custom mesh sun bonnet added)

Custom-painted 17-in. AEV wheels with gold wheel pockets and 37-inch BFG KM3 M/T tires

Simplified interior with molded plastic floor liner and rear bench seat removed

Custom rear compartment to hold the essentials (like a boom box)

Seats and IP adorned with custom retro print inserts

Vintage cellular car phone and a ton of retro customization sprinkled throughout

Jeep Wrangler 4xe Rubicon Sunchaser

(Jeep)

Perhaps the most aesthetically subdued Easter Jeep Safari concept, the Sunchaser is billed as the “ultimate outdoor adventurer.” Finished in a striking “solar flash and satin black” duotone paint job, it’s loaded up with everything needed for a sun-up-to-sundown day of off-roading.

2-inch lift kit

Mopar ILLUMINAT3 off-road pivoting lightbar accessory concept – enhanced for Jeep Wrangler 4xe

Concept vented high-top steel fender flares

Concept side storage boxes with integrated MOLLE panel

Warn winch with custom front winch guard/push bar

37-inch BFGoodrich KM3 mud terrain tires

Roof storage rack

Rock rails

Custom two-tone leather seats

Custom leather wrap on mid-bolster IP, door armrest and center console lid

All interior trim pieces painted gloss black

All-weather floor mats

IP multi-accessory rail

Jeep Gladiator High Top Honcho

(Jeep)

White steel rims and a groovy, heritage-inspired color-blocked doors and sides scream 1970s, but the list of modern capability-increasing mods ensure the High Top Honcho Concept is equipped to tackle Moab’s terrain in 2025.

Unique heritage-inspired graphics

Custom painted steel wheels riding on 40-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO3 white letter tires

Concept flat steel fender flares

Dana 60 front and rear axles with matching 5.38:1 gearing

AccuAir adjustable air suspension

Warn winch

Modified front bumper from American Expedition Vehicles with protective hoop

Rock rail power steps from Rock Slide Engineering

DECKED truck bed storage system

Bed roll bar

Color-matched hardtop

Custom quilted and perforated tan-and-black Alea leather seats with embossed JPP logo on headrests

Bright pedal kit

All-weather floor mats

Door sill guards

Jeep J6 Honcho

(Jeep)

Despite the bed, the second Easter Jeep Safari concept inspired by the 1970s Honcho trim is NOT actually based on the Gladiator pickup. Instead, this is a four-door Rubicon that’s been made in to a two-door truck with a 6-foot bed, adding 12 inches to that of the standard Gladiator, all while matching the 118.4-inch wheelbase of the current-gen Jeep Wrangler.

Mods: