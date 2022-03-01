Jerry Seinfeld’s Classic 2004 Porsche Carrera GT Is Up For Grabs

Seinfeld’s beloved Porsche could become the most expensive ever sold.

Chances to cop one of 1,270 Porsche Carrera GTs produced between 2004 and 2007 are already rare, which is why bidders are going nuts for an example formerly owned by Jerry Seinfeld on Bring a Trailer.

The sitcom legend and comedian is famously a diehard fan of the German marque—the Porsche 356, RSK Spyder, 911 Carrera RS and were just some of the 84 incredible rides featured on his Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

So was the Carrera GT, albeit a silver one that Eddie Murphy rode shotgun in on the Season 11 premiere.

“There are things, there are special things, but then there is this thing,” Seinfeld told Murphy on the show, per Inside Hook.

“It was originally intended to be a race car for Le Mans, but they decided not to do the race and instead just kind of tame it down, make it a street car. That was a good, crazy idea.”

Seinfeld also owned the black Carrera GT—the original New York title included with purchase proves it. As Car and Driver notes, it’s powered by a 5.7-liter V10 mated to a six-speed manual and producing 605 horsepower at 8,000 rpm.

Other features that made the Carrera GT a supercar titan of its time include an electronically actuated rear spoiler, carbon fiber monocoque, and a pushrod-activated suspension.

In January, we half-joked that Bring a Trailer might pull a Porsche Carrera GT hattrick—the online auction service posted most-expensive-sales records twice that month with the transfer of $1.9 million and $2 million of Carrera GTs.

Bidding for Seinfeld’s Carrera GT had already reached $1.6 million with 11 days left. If it reaches $2.1 million, hattrick achieved.