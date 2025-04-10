Kawasaki’s Hydrogen-Powered Robot Horse Is A Freakily Futuristic ATV

See “Corleo” scale rocky mountains and leap across ravines.

Forget Ninja crotch rockets: You may be soon be saddling up on a robotic Kawasaki quadruped. The Japanese ATV and motorcycle maker presented a hydrogen-powered four-legged robot dubbed “Corleo” at Expo 2025 in Osaka. According to Motorcycle.com, the Metalhead-recalling vehicle, which resembles something like a horse, is controlled by the rider’s weight shifts on the handlebar and stirrups—a computer-generated video shows a jockey-esque seating position as Corleo scales treacherous mountains, gallops through greenery and leaps across ravines.

The four legs are all powered by a 150-cc hydrogen-burning engine housed between the two front legs, while the fuel tanks are stored in the rear. Each “hoof” is covered in rubber for grip and to absorb impact from irregular terrain. Hydrogen fuel level, navigation, the center of gravity’s position, and navigation markers that appear in low light are all displayed on an instrument panel positioned between the handlebars, a la a motorcycle.

Of course, the physical Corleo iteration seen at Osaka Expo isn’t anywhere near that advanced, with only the ability to stand and adjust its posture. That’s not to say that rideable robo-horse technology isn’t available yet—Boston Dynamics’ robotic dog “Spot” is capable of navigating the type of terrain shown in Kawasaki’s video, including uneven ground, obstacles, stairs, and tight spaces, and it can do so autonomously. Scale Spot up and make it rideable, and you’ve got something very similar to Corleo.

While there are no plans for production, you can catch Corleo at the Osaka Expo 2025 runs from April 13 until October 13.