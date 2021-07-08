Lamborghini Unveils Final Aventador

Say "arrivederci" to this V12-powered Raging Bull.
Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Roadster (3)

A decade after the Lamborghini Aventador debuted at the Geneva Motor Show, the flagship Raging Bull is bidding farewell with a final "Ultimae" edition.

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Coupe (3)

Sant'Agata Bolognese will produce exactly 350 coupe and 250 roadster editions of its outgoing supercar. As Car and Driver points out, the latest spec combines many of the Aventador's best features. 

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Roadster (4)

The 6.5-liter V12 is uptuned to deliver 769 horsepower to all four wheels through the quick-shifting seven-speed transmission. That's 39 hp up from the Avetnador S, 10 hp up from the performance-oriented Aventador SVJ, and only 39 hp less than the next-gen hybrid Sian

The coupe, being the lighter of the pair, also matches the SVJ's savage power-to-weight ratio to hit 62 mph in 2.8 seconds, 124 mph in 8.7 seconds, and 221 mph at maximum velocity. 

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Roadster (2)

Meanwhile, the Lamborghini Dynamic four-wheel steering first introduced on the Aventador S promises agility at low-to-medium speeds and stability when pushing the pedal. 

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Coupe (2)

The Italian marque claims that the active rear axle can respond to the driver's steering inputs in as little as five milliseconds. 

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Coupe (1)

A new front bumper increases the front's downforce, while the front splitter and open mouth both direct airflow to reduce aerodynamic interference from the tires and help cool the engine. Out back is an active rear wing with three settings—closed, "maximum performance" and "maximum handling."  

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Roadster (1)

The wing's position changes based on whether the street-centric Strada, boosted Sport, or track-focused Corsa mode is selected. A fourth Ego mode lets drivers tailor the active suspension, traction controls and steering dynamics to their liking. 

The Aventador Ultimae is available in 18 standard colors, but Lamborghini's bespoke Ad Personam program allows for near-limitless customization through combinations of 300 different hues.

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae

Here, the Ultimae coupe is launched in a two-tone gray-on-gray colorway with the red accents on the front splitter, while the roadster is rendered in a pair of blues. Silver forged rims and calipers come standard, with other options including bronze, black and titanium. 

More chances for personalization are available in the interior. The launch model features a black leather- and Alcantara-clad cockpit, "Y" motif seat inserts, and an optional laser cut "Y" on the dashboard. The "S" line highlights in seat, door and dash trims are available in silver, bronze and white as standard, but again, Lamborghini Ad Personam offers the chance to make a one-of-one design. 

No prices have been announced, but Car and Driver is confident that the Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae will cost more than the $421,000 Aventador S. 

