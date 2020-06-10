Lamborghini Countach Concept Is a Wild Re-Design of Classic Supercar

Khyzyl Saleem

The Lamborghini Countach's legacy and allure continue to outlive its final production year, but UK-based vehicle designer Khyzyl Saleem reimagined the Italian exotic for today's tastes, anyway.

Khyzyl Saleem

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The concept images were posted without any explanation to ArtStation—a design platform for freelancers that's similar to Behance.

Khyzyl Saleem

The shell's overall shape, wedge-like profile and engine bay all make the vehicle immediately recognizable as a revised Countach, as Saleem didn't excessively alter legendary automobile architect Marcello Gandini's original vision.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Khyzyl Saleem

Noticeable differences include huge rear air intakes located above large cutouts behind the coupe's doors. The polished metal wheels rims are partially hollow, with an intricate spoke pattern embedded farther back than usual.

Khyzyl Saleem

The massive rear tires don't actually have fenders, but instead sit inside cutouts in the body. There's also a twisting rear exhaust that's accented by two red LED light bars.

Khyzyl Saleem

We'd assume that Saleem would replace the first-gen LP400 Countach's 4.0-liter V12 with something more recent, like the Aventador's 770-horsepower, naturally aspirated V12. Or perhaps he'd opt for the Sián's hybrid setup, which cranks out 819 horsepower thanks to a V12 engine combined with an electric motor. That's the beauty of concepts...the imagination is free to run wild.

Khyzyl Saleem

Check out Saleem's other ogle-worthy Ferrari, Renault and Charger renderings below. And feel free to give him a follow on Instagram for more creative automotive awesomeness: