Lamborghini & Ducati Collaborated On A Supercar-Inspired Superbike

Pure Italian horsepower.

The ultimate race-bred bike for the road just got an injection of serious supercar style. Uniting the lineup-leading production vehicles from two titans high-octane performance, the Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini marks the third collaboration between the Italian brands, following 2023’s Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini and 2021’s Diavel 1260 Lamborghini.

“With the Panigale V4 Lamborghini, the partnership between these two icons of Italy’s Motor Valley is enriched by a new chapter that confirms and reinforces the values that inspire us: Italian excellence, sportiness and performance, with a design that is always distinctive,” said Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati. “We were inspired by the Lamborghini Revuelto, thus creating an association between the two companies’ most exclusive and representative models. This choice confirms our constant desire to offer enthusiasts unique collector’s items of extraordinary beauty which can provide the most exciting on-road experience.”

“When two unmistakable design languages meet, such as those of Lamborghini and Ducati, the result is the perfect expression of values such as our Italian spirit and beauty that set us apart,” added Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO Automobili Lamborghini. “With this partnership, Ducati has managed to masterfully interpret and translate the extreme sporting spirit and exclusivity of the Revuelto, including details and identifying elements of our stylistic DNA on the bike, creating a unique object that combines performance, excitement and character in pure Lamborghini style.”

Ducati’s Centro Stile customization division collaborated with Lamborghini’s designers to develop unique details directly inspired by the Revuelto, among them forged aluminum rims, the supercar-inspired lines of the tailpiece and wings, and a livery featuring a black carbon fiber base with green and gray accents. Numerous other components are also crafted from carbon fiber, utilizing the same twill weave found in Lamborghini cars, including the bodywork, heat shield, heel guard and mudguards. Combined with an Akrapovič titanium silencer, these carbon fiber parts contribute to a weight reduction of 5 pounds compared to the Panigale V4 S on which the special edition is based, making the Lamborghini version the lightest in the V4 family at 408 pounds. The diet should allow the 1,103-cc “Desmosedici” V4 engine and its 209 horsepower/90 pound-feet of torque to push the bike to its limits just a little bit quicker.

Limited to 630 numbered examples priced at $78,400 each, the Panigale V4 Lamborghini comes presented in a custom wooden crate with matching stand, a certificate of authenticity and a dedicated motorcycle cover. That’s already exclusive, but 63 current Lamborghini owners can make their Panigale V4 a one-off by paying $100,400 for an example from “Speciale Clienti” series. Ducati Centro Stile will work with each customer to color-match the bike to their Raging Bull, which includes customizing the schemes of the triple clamp and the paint on the rear stand.

The first Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini deliveries hit North American in December 2025.