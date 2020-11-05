2021 Lamborghini Huracan Evo Gets Neon Makeover With New 'Fluo' Capsule

Lambo's "entry-level" Huracan supercar will make you green with envy.
Author:
Publish date:
2021 Lamborghini Huracan Evo Fluo Capsule (2)

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo's flowing roofline and angular geometry are getting a neon makeover for 2021 model years courtesy of an eye-catching new Fluo Capsule. 

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo in Grigio Artis 

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo in Grigio Artis 

Five exterior and interior colorways are being added to the existing hues listed on the Huracan's configurator: Verde Shock (green), Arancio Livrea (orange), Celeste Fedra (blue), Arancio Dac (orange) and Giallo Clarus (yellow). While Lambo's standard paint jobs cover all components, the Fluo finishes feature the front bumper, side skirts mirror covers and rear splitter in matte black with popping Fluo-colored trim lines, adding significant aesthetic contrast. 

2021 Lamborghini Huracan Evo Fluo Capsule (1)

In the full-black interior, new sports get either Alcantara or leather unicolor with an EVO sportivo trim. The Start/Stop button cover and Lamborghini shield-embroidered headrests are also color-matched the the exterior's respective fluorescent coat.  

2021 Lamborghini Huracan Evo Fluo Capsule (3)

So far, the Fluo Capsule has only been announced for the Huracan's most powerful Evo variant, which is powered by a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 producing 631 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. On the track, the coupe will hit 60 mph in just under three seconds and 125 mph in nine seconds before topping out at 200 mph—not bad for Lambo's "entry-level" supercar. 

2021 Lamborghini Huracan Evo Fluo Capsule (4)

No prices for the Fluo Capsule was announced, but we expect a hike over the the Huracan Evo's $261,274 base. 

No image description

facebook-link-image 4
Gear

Why The Xbox Series X Is a Game Changer

Minnesota Vikings Kirk Cousins Promo
Sports

NFL Week 9: The Best Football Bets, Odds and Expert Picks

2021 Lamborghini Huracan Evo Fluo Capsule Promo
Rides

2021 Lamborghini Huracan Evo Gets Neon Makeover With New 'Fluo' Capsule

Rex MD Promo 2
News

The Pandemic is Accelerating the Rise of Telehealth—How Rex MD Helps Guys Get Prescription E.D. Meds From Home

Tamworth Distilling Deerslayer Venison Whiskey Promo
Food & Drink

'Deerslayer' Venison-Infused Whiskey Is Made With Actual Deer Meat

JOJO MAXIM 1200 630
Entertainment

'The Mick Show' Episode 8: JoJo

kate-beckinsale-promo-GettyImages-1205299346
Entertainment

Kate Beckinsale Wins Instagram With Election-Themed Bra Photos

facebook-link-image 4
Gear

Why The iPad Air 4 Is The Best Tablet of 2020

Ferrari Monza SP2 Promo
Rides

Ferrari Stocks Surge as CEO Says Company Has No Plans To Go Electric