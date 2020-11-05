2021 Lamborghini Huracan Evo Gets Neon Makeover With New 'Fluo' Capsule

Lamborghini

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo's flowing roofline and angular geometry are getting a neon makeover for 2021 model years courtesy of an eye-catching new Fluo Capsule.

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo in Grigio Artis Lamborghini

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Five exterior and interior colorways are being added to the existing hues listed on the Huracan's configurator: Verde Shock (green), Arancio Livrea (orange), Celeste Fedra (blue), Arancio Dac (orange) and Giallo Clarus (yellow). While Lambo's standard paint jobs cover all components, the Fluo finishes feature the front bumper, side skirts mirror covers and rear splitter in matte black with popping Fluo-colored trim lines, adding significant aesthetic contrast.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Lamborghini

In the full-black interior, new sports get either Alcantara or leather unicolor with an EVO sportivo trim. The Start/Stop button cover and Lamborghini shield-embroidered headrests are also color-matched the the exterior's respective fluorescent coat.

Lamborghini

So far, the Fluo Capsule has only been announced for the Huracan's most powerful Evo variant, which is powered by a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 producing 631 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. On the track, the coupe will hit 60 mph in just under three seconds and 125 mph in nine seconds before topping out at 200 mph—not bad for Lambo's "entry-level" supercar.

Lamborghini

No prices for the Fluo Capsule was announced, but we expect a hike over the the Huracan Evo's $261,274 base.