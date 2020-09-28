Lamborghini Urus Super SUV Gets New 'Graphite Capsule' Edition

The Italian automaker's first 4x4 is more eye-catching than ever.

Lamborghini dressed the Urus in an uncharacteristically subdued "Graphite Capsule" to exemplify the countless color combinations available on the automaker's top-selling super SUV.

The Italian marque employed hues from its matte palette to create a colorway that differs from the glaring greens and oranges that typically adorn its supercars. Black "Nero Noctis" serves as the predominant coat on the body, front, rear and side sills, while a "Verde Scandal" makes the front splitter, door inserts and rear spoiler pop.

A set of 23-inch black Taigete rims—also accented by a bright green surround—are exclusive to the Graphite Capsule, and more black chrome tips the quad exhaust pipes.

The interior thoughtfully reflects the exterior, with dark anodized aluminum trim on the dash and door panels, matte-finish carbon fiber inserts, central tunnel leather trim, ventilated Alcantara seats, "Q-citura"stitching, and the embroidered Raging Bull badge on the headrests.

No change was made to the Urus' record-setting 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, which produces 641 horsepower to shoot the 4x4 to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds on its way to 190 mph. The Bentley Bentayga remains as the only other production SUV capable of hitting a similar top speed.

The Urus Graphite Capsule is available on all 2021 models for $218,000, which is about $10,000 more than the base price.