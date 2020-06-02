You Can Now Buy a New Land Rover Defender in U.S. For First Time in 23 Years

The most off-road capable Land Rover ever has finally landed in U.S. dealerships.

As promised when the 2020 Land Rover Defender 110 was revealed last year, the iconic British utility vehicle has hit dealerships across the United States.

After a 23-year absence from the stateside. market, the new Defender arrives as the most off-road capable Land Rover ever.

Buyers can get a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 296 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, or a heftier hybrid 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six that cranks out 395 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque with extra help from an underfloor battery. The 110 Defender rides on its stiffest-ever all-aluminum D7x platform, which is claimed to bee three times more rigid than body-on-frame designs.

Other terrain-tackling features include a fully independent suspension, twin-speed transfer case, permanent four-wheel drive and the British automaker's new "Configurable Terrain Response" system, which allows drivers to fine-tune a range of settings to suit the conditions precisely.

Inside is Land Rover's new Privi Pro3 infotainment system, which features a 10-inch touchscreen, intuitive interface, standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Software-Over-The-Air tech allows owners to access the latest updates remotely.

In addition to 170 individual accessories, the Defender 110 is available with four "accessory packs." The Explorer Pack is ideal for off-road adventures, with a lightweight roof rack, side-mounted gear carrier, wheel arch protection.

The Adventure Pack is for the outdoorsman and features a portable rinse system with a 1.7 gallon (6.5-liter) pressurized water reservoir, integrated air compressor and side-mounted gear carrier. The Country Pack is similar to the Adventure Pack, but also receives a rear scuff plate, while the Urban Pack gets stylish metal pedals and large-diameter wheels.

The 2020 Land Rover Defender 110 is on sale now, with prices starting at $49,900. The two-door Defender 90 is scheduled to arrive this summer.