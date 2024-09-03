Land Rover Defender ‘Beach Break’ Celebrates Surf Culture

Surf’s up.

Land Rover was inspired by the sandy shores of Montauk, Malibu, and Oahu’s North Shore to inform the design of its latest limited-edition Defender 110. Dressed in a striking Tasman Blue base coat with a contrasting white roof and white gloss wheels, the Defender Beach Break’s sunny side stripes evoke the dusky rays of some of America’s most celebrated surf spots.

Aside from the exclusive colorway, the beachy brute is equipped with features designed to contend with coastal conditions, including a dedicated “Sand” selectable drive mode, a wading depth of 35.4 inches, 20-inch rims, a Light Cloud powder-coated crossbeam, Light Cloud & Lunar Resist-upholstered seats, and rubber mats that line the floor and cargo area. The interior also boasts an 11.4-inch center touchscreen, 12.3‑inch driver display and a Meridian speaker system, while the exterior gets a silver side-mounted gear box, black fixed side steps and mud flaps.

“The Defender has always been at home at the beach, windows open, surfboards on the roof, wetsuit in the back,” said Land Rover executive Sam Allen. “This limited edition ‘Beach Break’ is an homage to that lifestyle, with a modern interpretation inspired from the legendary US surfing beaches from Montauk to Malibu. These iconic locations are known for their surf culture, casual luxury, rugged shoreline and powerful waves—a perfect destination for Defender vehicles of all vintages.”

Beach Break is built on the 2025 Defender 110 S P300, which runs a 2.0 four‑cylinder engine producing 296 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. Priced from $71,700, the exclusive trim is limited to 20 examples.