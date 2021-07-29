Land Rover Launches Limited Edition Defender 'Trophy Edition' for Endurance Racing

Each buyer will be invited to test their mud-slinging skills at the Land Rover U.S. Trophy Competition in October.

The lauded Land Rover Defender is going gold in its latest "Trophy Edition" appointment, but there's more to the exclusive package than trail-busting upgrades.

As Motor Trend notes, the limited-run four-door SUVs are wrapped in a yellow and black color combo inspired by the even more exclusive Defender Works V8 Trophy SUVs that serve as homages to Land Rover Camel Trophy race that ran between 1980 and 1998.

Under the eye-catching coat will be the 2022 Defender 110 equipped with the 395-horsepower 3.0-liter inline six—a curious decision considering that the British ute maker just began offering its own supercharged V8 for that model year.

Regardless, it's also kitted out with all-terrain equipment, including an expedition roof rack, skid plate, deployable ladder, a winch, mud flaps, deep-ridged rubber mats, an air suspension, and an integrated air compressor to inflate patched tires.

Each of the 220 planned Land Rover Defender Trophy Editions will cost $90,000, which is just over $20,000 more than you'd pay for the base Defender 110. But as we alluded to earlier, buyers aren't just getting some extra bells and whistles.

Also included is an opportunity to pick a buddy and head out on a one-day excursion as competitor in the Land Rover U.S. Trophy Competition. Up to 90 teams (six waves of 15 teams selected on a first come, first served basis) will compete at the sprawling Biltmore Estate in Asheville, N.C. on October 11.



One-on-one coaching will be provided to help each pair navigate on- and off-road challenges and recreate a little of the original Land Rover Camel Trophy's magic. The winning team moves on to the finals at Eastnor Castle in the U.K.

Visit Land Rover's website to learn more about the Defender Trophy Edition.