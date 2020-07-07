Mansory Unleashes Carbon Fiber-Bodied 710 HP Ford GT

Mansory

An iconic American supercar is getting an especially exclusive tribute in a newly unveiled "Le Mansory" Ford GT by Mansory.



The German aftermarket specialist is making just three custom, carbon fiber-bodied versions of the latest GT in celebration of two landmarks: the Shelby GT40's first Le Mans win in 1966, and Mansory's 30th anniversary.

Extensive engine management mods increase the twin-turbocharged, 3.5-liter V6's output from 656 to 710 horsepower, pushing the top end from 216 to 220 mph.

An angled LED lighting system, which is divided across four individual headlights, gives the Le Mansory a more aggressive look in comparison to the stock Ford GT.

Mansory also went to work on the GT's relatively spartan interior, implementing "Bleurion Race" blue details, visible dark gray carbon fiber on the dashboard, and white and blue Alcantara on the sports seats. Chassis mods and 21-inch forged rims clad in corresponding high-performance tires round off the Le Mansory's bold aesthetic appearance.

The La Mansory follows two other special-edition GTs announced by Ford in early 2020: an ice-cold Liquid Carbon edition, and another painted in a Gulf Racing Heritage Livery in honor of the 1968/1969 Le Mans-winning GT40.

Pricing for the the "Le Mansory" Ford GT wasn't announced, but feel free to contact reach out to Mansory directly online for more information.