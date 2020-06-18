This Killer Custom Audi RS Q8 Is Covered in Carbon Fiber

Lumma

Another German aftermarket specialist has enhanced Audi's flagship RS Q8 with flashy carbon fiber components and lots of extra power.

Lumma Design's eye-catching take on the "Racing Sport" variant of the range-topping luxury SUV includes a number of components crafted in-house from high-strength carbon fiber, including front and rear spoiler lips, wheel arch extensions, door panels, rear diffuser, rear roof spoiler and various tints for rear lights and side panels.

Large air inlets on the extensions located near the alloy wheels and performance tires not only look cool, but aid in ventilating the brake system. Lumma's tune of the Q8s twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 raises output from 591 to 705 horsepower, thanks to the installation of a performance enhancement module and a rowdy four-pipe exhaust system.

Three vehicles in orange (our favorite) gray and matte black with either gold and all-black rims are shown on Lumma's website, but other color combinations are available.

Though not as comprehensive as Manhart Performance's six-figure RS Q8 package, Lumma's will only run an extra $43,000 on top of the stock car's $113,000 price tag, according to Hi Consumption. Reach out here for more details.