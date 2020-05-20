Manhart Builds 'World's Fastest' BMW M8 Competition

Manhart Perfromance

Manhart Performance's custom Audi RS Q8 exemplified its expert ability to endow a flagship vehicle with meaner looks, better performance and extra luxury. Now the German tuner has turned its capable hands on the BMW M8 Competition.

Straight from the factory, the top-tier Bimmer boasts 625 horsepower, 550 pound-feet of torque, and a 3.2-second zero-to-60 mph time. By aspirating the 4.4-liter V8 with a new, custom turbocharger and intercooler, revising the engine control unit's software Manhart improves output to 823 hp and 775 pound-feet of torque. The eight-speed automatic transmission was also reinforced accordingly.

This brings the 60-mph sprint time down to just 2.6 seconds from 3.2 seconds, which is how Manhart is able to claim that its M8 Competition is the "world's fastest." The 190-mph top speed remains, but the suspension tune and new height-adjustable coil springs promise a racier driving experience.

Like Manhart's aforementioned Audi SUV, the MH8 800's aesthetics have been made more aggressive and dynamic, with a custom carbon fiber rear diffuser insert, front and rear spoiler lips. Purely decorative gold stripes on the door, grille surround and rims contrast with the all-black body and Manhart's gloss-black "Concave One" alloy wheels. Inside are a couple of other enhancements: a carbon fiber kit for the steering wheel and shift paddles.

An stainless steel rear silencer with a remote valve for tailpipes tipped with carbon or ceramic coating and optional emission deletion software round out the Manhart MH8 800 package.

After purchasing a BMW M8 Competition for $146,000, Manhart will give it this tune for just under $17,950. Click here to learn more.