Maserati Unleashes Racy 621-HP MC20 Supercar

The Italian automaker's first supercar in 16 years is poised to compete with the likes of Lamborghini and Ferrari.

Maserati

Maserati is embarking on a bold new automotive era with the MC20 supercar. While preceded in spirit by the Ferrari Enzo-based MC12, the Corse 20--Maserati's first new supercar in 16 years--is a very different machine. It boasts a newly engineered "Nettuno" power plant: a 90-degree, twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 that packs 621 horsepower.

CNET's Road Show attributes that relatively massive displacement-to-ouput ratio to both forced aspiration and Maserati Twin Combustion, a proprietary precombustion chamber that increases efficiency. An eight-speed, dual-clutch transmission puts power to the rear wheels.

Thanks to a 3,306-pound curb weight, Maserati is claiming that the MC20 boasts a best-in-class weight-to-power ratio.

Which class the MC20 belongs to is unclear, but based on the widely predicted $200,000 price tag, both the Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD and the the McLaren 570GT would be competitors.

With regard to zero-to-60-mph times, the MC20 does 2.9 seconds and 202 mph, the Huracan Evo RWD does 3.3 seconds, and the 570GT does 3.4 seconds. All three have similar top speeds in excess of 200 mph, so when looking at raw acceleration at least, the MC20 leads the pack.

The carbon fiber body's understated profile and discreet rear spoiler are the result of over 2,000 hours of testing by race car chassis maker Dallara. Road Show notes that this chassis will support three different body styles: the coupe seen here, a hardtop Spider roadster, and an EV—details on the latter are forthcoming.

Behind butterfly doors is a carbon fiber-clad cockpit designed with "simple forms, very few sharp edges and minimal distractions." There are two 10-inch screens: one for the instrument panel and the other for the Maserati Touch Control Plus.

Decidedly few features include a wireless smartphone charger, the driving mode selector (GT, Wet, Sport, Corsa and Electronic Stability Control Off), two speed selection buttons, power window controls, Multimedia System controls, and a storage compartment underneath the armrest.

There isn't an official word on price or a first-delivery date. Hopefully we'll find out more in the coming weeks.