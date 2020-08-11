Maserati Debuts Ferrari V8-Powered Trofeo Sports Sedans

Maserati

Maserati's Trofeo badge is now officially a collection, with the Ghibli and Quattroporte sedans joining the Levante SUV in the Italian marque's highest-performing club.

Maserati Ghibli Trofeo Maserati

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

This is big news for the Ghibli, as it's getting a Ferrari-built, twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8 for the first time. A lower-output version of the same engine has powered the Levante for years and was previously used in the 530-hp Quattroporte GTS, but it now produces a significantly greater 580 hp.

Maserati

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

To that end, the Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo's 202-mph max speeds make them fastest Maserati sedans ever.

The Levante Trofeo is no slouch either, with a 188-mph top end that bests many sports cars, let alone utility vehicles.

Maserati Levante Trofeo Maserati

Across the Trofeo trio is range-exclusive styling, including a front grille with twin vertical bars in Black Piano finish, front air duct trims and a rear extractor now made of carbon fiber, and red details accentuating the side air vents and the Trident emblem's lightning bolt.

Maserati Ghibli Trofeo Maserati

Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo Maserati

The rear light clusters have also been reimagined with a "boomerang-like" profile inspired by the 3200 GT and Alfieri concept car. Both sedans ride on 21-inch aluminum rims, where the SUV's get bumped up to 22 inches.

Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo Maserati

Inside is the expected smattering of Trofeo badging and high-end upholstery in full-grain Pieno Fiore leather. The sedans get a 10.1-inch infotainment display, while the Levante's screen sticks at 8.4-inches with improved resolution. Aiding drivers in handling Maranello's power plant off the line is Maserati's Launch Control, which first debuted on the Levante.

Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo Maserati

Prices haven't been announced. CNET's Roadshow notes that the Levante Trofeo costs nearly $40,000 more than the $120,000 Levante GTS, so expect to pay similarly for the Ghibli and the Quattroporte Trofeo.