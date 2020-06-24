McLaren Celebrates First Le Mans Win With Special Edition 720S Supercar

McLaren

In 1995, a McLaren F1 GTR emerged victorious from the grueling 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance event. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the landmark achievement, the British supercar maker is offering just 50 720S Le Mans special editions.

McLaren F1 GTR McLaren

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

That race in particular was a good one for McLaren's motorsport division. While drivers JJ Lehto, Yannick Dalmas and Masanori Sekiya pushed the No. 59 race car to the top of the podium, three other F1 GTRs finished in the top five. Car and Driver astutely notes the curious decision by McLaren to use the refined 720S as the base vehicle for the Le Mans tribute instead its Super Series stablemate: the track-tuned, downforce-producing 765LT.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

McLaren

Not that we're complaining. The package features one of two colorways—McLaren Orange or Sarthe Gray—and an "Ueno Gray" painted lower side panel, rear bumper and lower front bumper in reference to the paint coat donned by the No. 53 F1 GTR. Exclusive five-spoke LM wheels with "Le Mans" etching also serve as a nod to No. 59.

McLaren

More distinct exterior touches include a polycarbonate glazed roof scoop that channels extra cooling air to a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, carbon fiber louvred front fenders, gold-finished brake calipers, and various body components in contrasting gloss-black. The interior's carbon fiber seats are swathed in either McLaren Orange or Dove Gray Alcantara and embroidered with "McLaren 25 Anniversary Le Mans."

McLaren

Anniversary floor mats, dedication plate and an optional titanium six-point harness bar round out the 720S Le Mans model's unique features. The standard ride's 710 horsepower, sub-three zero-to-60 mph time, 212-mph top speed, proactive chassis control and other performance stats and specs remain.

McLaren

For an extra fee, McLaren Special Operations will also further customize the car by adding a glossy coat of paint to the diffuser, exterior door uppers, rear aero bridge, roof scoop and rear deck—or virtually any other component.

McLaren

Starting at around $320,000, the McLaren 720S Le Mans is available to purchase at dealers now, with first deliveries set for September 2020.