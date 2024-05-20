McLaren Debuts ‘World’s Most Powerful’ Electric Mountain Bikes

Hypercar design meets high-performance electric bike.

(McLaren)

Speed tends to translate across industries and design disciplines, at least if you have the prowess and power of the open road in your wheelhouse. McLaren certainly has plenty of both to go around, along with impressive design know-how, and that now translates into a new line of McLaren electric mountain bikes.

(McLaren)

McLaren bills its lineup of four sleek, sturdy and rugged two-wheelers as the “world’s most powerful trail-legal electric mountain bikes,” including the “Earth-stopping 161Nm of torque” of the top-of-the-line Extreme 600.

More than 1,000 engineering hours went into the Extreme 600, including a razor-sharp focus on the Class A surface standards of its full carbon fiber frame.

(McLaren)

As McLaren notes, that model in particular is bolstered by “a wickedly powerful 600W mid-drive motor” and McLaren’s signature orange-and-black color specs.

(McLaren)

The McLaren Sport 600, on the other hand, is made to slice through rugged trail rides with ease, featuring made-to-order construction and a powerful yet sleek 600-watt motor with a removable 48-volt battery.

(McLaren)

McLaren bills the Extreme 250, another option boasting a full carbon fiber frame, as a machine where “hypercar design meets high-performance electric bike.”

(McLaren)

True to its name, the 250-watt mid-drive motor delivers slightly less torque than its larger counterparts, but that move aids in longer battery life (and longer rides, by extension).

(McLaren)

The Sport 250 is also built with the same smaller-but-powerful motor featuring 250 watts, and McLaren notes that the streamlined bike is a perfect “translation of McLaren’s automotive legacy applied to an aggressive and uncompromising eMTB platform.”

Each of these four bikes, complete with McLaren branding, premium components and intensive attention to detail, starts shipping this coming August: That’s more than enough time to conquer trails in lightning-fast fashion with a bold new E-bike.