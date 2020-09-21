McLaren's New Senna GTR Supercars Honor 1995 Le Mans-Dominating F1

McLaren

While Toyota Gazoo Racing's TS050 hybrid secured the top LMP1 class win in the 88th running of 24 Hours of Le Mans last weekend, it was the now-legendary McLaren F1 that absolutely dominated the famous endurance race in 1995 by notching 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 13th. And while no McLaren competed this year, the British marque is still helping five customers commemorate the F1's pack-leading performance with bespoke Senna GTRs created by McLaren Special Operations.

All five run a version of the supercar's 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8, except here the output is boosted up from 813 to 833 horsepower and the rev limit is raised from 8,250 to 9,000 rpm. Other features exclusive to the Senna GTR LM include exclusive gold paddle shifters, titanium nitride pedals, five-spoke OZ Racing wheels with gold-colored brake calipers and suspension wishbones, and one of the five recreated 1995 racing liveries below.

McLaren Senna GTR LM 825/1

McLaren

Like the 1995 Le Mans winner, this version gets an "Ueno" charcoal grey livery named for the Japanese medical company that sponsored car No. 59, as well as color-matched rims.

McLaren Senna GTR LM 825/6

McLaren

An homage to McLaren F1/06R, the car’s famous yellow livery bore the name of London department store Harrods. The MSO paint team used Solar Yellow for the body of the car, Heritage Green for the wide racing stripe, and more green detailing inside of the front aero diffuser.

McLaren Senna GTR LM 825/2

McLaren

The Gulf Racing Blue, reimagined here as Gulf 95 Blue, contrasts with an orange pinstripe that traces the rear diffuser, the rear wing’s LMP1-style endplates, and silver lower sill. The rims are also finished in orange, matching the exterior of the hood's Gulf Oil logo.

McLaren Senna GTR LM 825/7

McLaren

A Le Mans Blue base coat recreates the royal blue livery that was featured on the French-themed F1, which was one of only five to wear the country's Tricolor flag. A complementary blue metallic called ‘Polaris’ is further offset by the use of authentic Elf logos belonging to the French oil company that sponsored car.

McLaren Senna GTR LM 825/5

McLaren

This Senna GTR LM is dressed in a a modern reinterpretation of the 13th-place F1's livery, drawing in new elements such as pole position lap times, contemporary race trophies and Le Mans branding cues. It took the longest time to paint, but it's estimated several thousand hours of work were needed to finish the project.

McLaren

All five McLaren Senna GTR LMs are on their way owners in the United States, Europe and the UK. Values haven't been officially released, but they definitely cost more than the $1.4 million Senna GTR on which each is based.