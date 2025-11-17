McLaren’s ‘Project Viva’ Custom Supercar Revs Up F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

With McLaren’s Lando Norris in the championship lead heading into F1’s final U.S. Grand Prix, the British team has unveiled a Sin City-themed stunner.

(McLaren)

Heading into the F1’s season-closing triple header—spanning Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi—McLaren’s Lando Norris is the definite favorite to win the Drivers’ Championship. And thanks to the efforts of both Norris and his formidable teammate, Oscar Piastri (who’s currently in second), McLaren locked up the Constructors’ Championship with six races to spare.

Needless to say, the British racing team has lots to celebrate as the high-octane spectacle heads into Sin City, an occasion that’s being marked with a bespoke version of the McLaren 750S Spider—the lightest and most powerful series production- McLaren supercar, powered by a 740-horsepower 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8.

(McLaren) (McLaren) (McLaren) (McLaren) (McLaren) (McLaren)

Designed by the McLaren Special Operations customization division, “Project Viva” is brimming with enough flash and pizazz to stand out on even the Vegas Strip. On a base coat of Muriwai, designers hand-painted a black “sketch in motion” livery with various nods to the GP’s electric host city, from the “750S” and McLaren logo depicted in the form of a five-card flush, a “Welcome to Fabulous MSO” sign, dice, palm trees, casino chips, and many more lively motifs.

The deep black ink-like hue is infused with flecks of cyan, magenta, and green that take inspiration from Las Vegas’s neon nightscape. Norris and Piastri both contributed their own details to the design, such as the addition of the team’s tenth Constructors’ Championship star on the rear bumper and hand-drawn portraits.

(McLaren)

The McLaren 750S Project Viva is on display at the McLaren Experience Centre within the Wynn Las Vegas Hotel from 13–20 November, ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.