Mercedes-AMG Debuts Crazy New Electric Supercar Concept

The Vision One-Eleven “walks the line between time machine and spaceship.”

In looking to the future, Mercedes-AMG has drawn from the past, straddling the line between the old and the new with the utterly impressive Mercedes-AMG Vision One-Eleven electric supercar, just announced by the performance sub-brand (as part of more than 20 forthcoming Mercedes rides, it should be noted).

The concept, the automaker notes, “walks the line between time machine and spaceship,” with the sleek looks and futuristic design cues to match. The stunning new set of wheels draws heavily from the 1960s- and 1970s-era Mercedes-Benz C 111, with gullwing doors and a laundry list of features that made it “a revolutionary of its time,” the automaker added.

According to Robb Report, the vehicle would be the quickest AMG to date, boasting brand-new, proprietary battery technology and an axial-flux motor, all in a bid to “unlock unseen potential in electric performance driving,” Mercedes-Benz said in an announcement detailing the fresh set of wheels.

The One-Eleven’s interior is as bold and innovative as its fresh, copper orange exterior, with seats that fit flush to the floor and design detailing that has more in common with a luxury lounge than a typical sports car seat.

There’s also the option to select seats designed in Race mode, which channels Mercedes-AMG’s F1 seat designs. The Lounge seating arrangement, meanwhile, is possible thanks to a more compact motor design, also billed as “exceptionally powerful” despite its pared-down size.

The interior is complemented by a large-format, 8-bit pixel display screen that’s also compatible with an included Magic Leap 2 augmented reality headset. Further cementing its presence as a luxury lifestyle auto brand, the ritzy ride is complemented by its own “LIMITED EDITION 1 OF 111 collection” that includes apparel, a weekender bag and sunglasses.

Every detail has been thoughtfully considered, including a host of polished aluminum elements throughout, down to the accelerator, brake pedals, steering wheel spokes and even the harness buckle. Mercedes-Benz notes the release is especially forward-thinking: “When the engineers of Stuttgart craft their vision into reality, discovering the unknown is the greatest appeal.” Pricing details are scarce at the moment, but a tantalizing glimpse into the future can be found online at Mercedes-Benz.