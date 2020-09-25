2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Gets Dark With Stealth Edition

Menacing Mercedes.
For 2021, the Mercedes-AMG GT roadster and coupe are both getting menacingly murdered-out special edition to complement a significant uptick and power and upgraded components. 

Building on the AMG Exterior Night Package, the Stealth Edition's body, brake calipers, 19-inch Y-spoke front wheels, 20-inch rear wheels, and headlight elements in black. The roadster gets a simple black soft top, while the coupe is topped with a carbon fiber roof embedded with tinted glass. Rounding out the Stealth Edition's exterior is an AMG grille completed in dark chrome. 

Inside, the DINAMICA microfiber-wrapped steering wheel features black spokes and shift paddles that match Nappa-style leather upholstery with diamond quilting, black topstitching and trim elements in black piano lacquer. A unique badge in the center console completes package.

Those who don't opt for the Stealth Edition will still get an increase of 54 horsepower to 523 hp from the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. That extra juice to the rear wheels via AMG's seven-speed automatic is good for two-tenths shave off the zero-to-60 mph time, which is now 3.7 second. Top speed is 196 mph in the coupe and 193 in the roadster. 

Pricing has not yet been announced for the GT, which started at $116,895 for 2020, according to Car and Driver.

