Mercedes-Benz, Moncler & Nigo Collaborate On Limited-Edition G-Wagon

Only 20 of these 1990s-inspired G-Wagons will be available in 2025.

(Thibaut Grevet for Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz has joined forces with après-ski style giant Moncler and fashion designer, music producer and creative director Nigo for a special edition “Project G-Class Past II Future” G-Wagon unveiled at the City of Genius show in Shanghai.

The one-off automotive art piece is based on a G-Class model from the 1990s that was completely restored and upgraded for the fashionable new collaboration. Nigo—who recently teamed with Nike for an Air Force III streetwear drop—reworked numerous design elements inside and out to revive the design and make it aesthetically relevant for car collectors and streetwear aficionados alike. Both the G-Class (limited to just 20 vehicles) and a matching Moncler capsule style collection are set to launch in 2025.

Much like Nigo’s PROJECT MONDO G, launched at Moncler’s “The Art of Genius” show in London in 2023, this latest artistic riff on the G-Wagon merges the distinctively quilted look of the Moncler puffer jacket with the luxe styling of the G-Class.

It features a minimalistic, matte two-tone color palette in olive green and grey, offset by exterior accents in black and gold. The SUV’s reimagined design elements include the signature spare wheel mounted on the rear tailgate, black steel wheels in a ’90s design, foldable windscreen, and a gold-colored fuel can.

The interior by G-Class enthusiast Devon Turnbull—known for his immersive audio installations—features removable “boom boxes” mounted on the convertible top linkage. Checkered seat upholstery pays homage to design elements from earlier G-Class models with accents in orange and gold.

“For me, the ’90s were among the most influential decades from a cultural and creative standpoint.,” said Nigo in a statement announcing the collaboration. “Electronic music and the hip-hop scene arose as a new expression of urban character. I wanted to integrate that vibe and energy into the design of the Project G-Class Past II Future by interpreting that legacy for a new contemporary era.”

Black exterior accents include the window frames, light metal alloy wheels and the signature bumper guard that spans the full length of the vehicle, showcasing the “Past II Future” lettering. Inside, the center console displays a “1 of 20” limited series number. All 20 limited edition G-Wagons will be delivered to customers globally in April 2025.

Celebrating the 45th anniversary of the G-Class, this new edition is based on the new G 450 and G 550. “The Mercedes-Benz G-Class Past II Future is a very special new twist on our icon,” Bettina Fetzer, Vice President of Communications & Marketing at Mercedes-Benz, said in a statement. “This limited edition is a fresh take on ’90s style and the character that’s made the G-Class a timeless favorite.”

The Shanghai event also featured collaborations from other renowned artists with Moncler, including A$AP Rocky and Willow Smith; Edward Enninful, FRGMT by Hiroshi Fujiwara; Gilga Farm by Donald Glover; LuLu Li and Palm Angels; and special fashion showcases by Rick Owens and Jil Sander.