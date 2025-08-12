Mercedes-Benz Reimagines Limousine Luxury With Vision V Concept Van

With lay-flat captain chairs, 65-inch screens, and seven interactive worlds, Mercedes envisions the commuting cocoon of the future.

(Mercedes-Benz Vision V Concept)

Last week, under the shadowy cloak of a heavily secured Burbank safe house (OK, it was really just a hanger at the Hollywood Burbank Airport), Mercedes-Benz revealed its solution for future commuting to a select group of intrepid reporters. Or at least commuting when the owner doesn’t want to be doing any of the driving—which given the increasing gridlock of our cities, may just become the norm.

Mercedes-Benz’s latest concept, the Vision V, reimagines the luxury stretch limousine as an elegant, stunningly appointed, spacious and robust tech-infused multipurpose vehicle (MPV). Mercedes-Benz Vans Technology Communications Spokesperson Ralph Wagenknecht revealed the Vision V as a sort of sneak peek into the brand’s forthcoming top-end production model, the Mercedes-Benz VLS, which along with the VLE will be part of a new segment of “Grand Limousines” set to launch in 2026.

(Our first view of the Mercedes-Benz Vision V Concept)

“It’s not only ushering a new era regarding the architecture, but also portfolio expansion and extension of markets,” Wagenknecht explained just before we took a walk around the futuristic vehicle. “We will therefore expand the portfolio to the top end segment, and offer these grand limousines in North America for the first time.” Because the framework and chassis of these new vehicles (Benz’s modular and scalable Van Electric Architecture (VAN.EA)) was designed completely fresh from a clean sheet, engineers were able to able to optimize them for what Benz is calling a cocooning effect.

“We’re doing it with full conviction because we see the enormous potential for customers for whom the available space in the car plays an enormous role,” Wagenknecht continues. “I think they will appreciate that we have that open spacious interior design, with the comfort and safety of a private lounge.”

(Mercedes-Benz Vision V Concept)

A Private Lounge Cocoon

In the vast space of the hangar, with a private jet parked dramatically behind it, from the first view the Vision V makes an instant impact. Yes it’s a van (or MPV, in Benz parlance), but its futuristic lines, squat silhouette and huge 24-inch chrome plates anchoring the corners elevate the Vision V from the norm. Then watching the concept’s wide van doors slide open, Merc’s “Private Lounge” nickname for the cabin becomes instantly clear. The first thing that pops is the blizzard white Nappa leather wrapping nearly every surface, and the Michelin Man-like captain’s chairs seemingly plucked from a 60’s sci-fi flick. Designed to feel like a spacious, open lounge, the interior features a cornucopia of luxurious materials beyond the Nappa whites, including shimmering white silk, glass display cases and open-pore burr wood, all complimented with hyper-modern, tech-savvy elements—more on that in a bit.

The center console, which automatically adjusts to seating position for maximum comfort, doubles as a display cabinet, and features a touchpad for the infotainment system and even a fold-out table that can be used as a chessboard. Designers integrated transparent sideboard cabinets into the dark wood trim along the side walls to store personal items like handbags, sunglasses, fannypacks, smartphones or whatever. You can find the chess pieces handsomely displayed here, too.

Inarguably the prime comfort feature for the driven class are the Vision V’s lounge chair-inspired first-class seats. Bedazzled with polished aluminum bases and shiny clasps, the futuristic thrones recline into a complete flatbed position for the quick post-lunch coma cat nap, or even overnight sleep if needed. At one point we tilted them all the way back, nearly dozing off in the cozy comforts right there.

Our favorite touch though just might be the glass wall separating the “Private Lounge” from the driver’s area. Like that Spinal Tap scene where the boys raise the partition to stop hearing their driver’s soliloquy on Frank Sinatra, riders in the back can transition the glass from transparent to opaque, either fully or in sections, providing easy communication with the driver or ultimate privacy. Or anywhere in between.

(Retractable 65″ screen and viewing windows of the Mercedes-Benz Vision V Concept)

Full Tech Immersion

Once we closed the doors, the next-level digital cocoon of the “Private Lounge” takes over. Rising from below your feet, and visible via a set of small porthole windows as it rolls out, a massive flexible 65-inch retracts for your opulent entertainment. With 4K resolution and Dolby Vision technology, this bright cinema screen instantly takes focal point. Scrolling through seven “interactive worlds of experience,” including Discovery, Gaming, Work, Shopping, and even Karaoke, we settle on Entertainment and cue up the F1 trailer in all its Brad Pittian glory. Not only does the massive screen mesmerize, but the 42 surround-sound speakers, including haptic exciters embedded in the seats, literally shake our bums with every screaming overtake.

Other “worlds” like Relax take full advantage of the seven projectors hidden along the floor and in the futuristic chandelier on the roof. While gentle music plays they project rippling waves throughout the cabin’s surfaces, creating a dynamic 360-degree digital environment. This is still Mercedes, home of AMG, so of course Mercedes doesn’t forget the driver. The Vision V’s cockpit provides him/her a three screen Superscreen extending from pillar to pillar, providing real-time graphics, nav and essential information.

(The driver’s not forgotten in the Mercedes-Benz Vision V Concept)

Aerodynamic Exterior Package

While sleek and quintessentially futuristic, the exterior of the Vision V emphasizes aerodynamics over all. An evolution of Mercedes-Benz’s “sensual purity” philosophy, the concept van’s sculptural look features short overhangs on both ends, a narrow waist, and a roofline that flows smoothly into a well-rounded rear. Pronounced power domes on the hood and large wheel arches accentuate the Vision V’s sporty proportions. Meanwhile a trio of horizontal illuminated glass louvres distinguish the fascia’s reinterpreted chrome radiator grille, bookended by LED headlights formed like crystal versions of Mercedes’ iconic Tristar.

(The sleek packaging of the Mercedes-Benz Vision V Concept)

When we approached from the front, the the Vision V greeted us with a dynamic light show across all the louvres, dazzling with 200 LED elements lighting up around the grille, then spreading to another 190 LEDs under hood before moving to Tristar headlamps. A brightly illuminated Mercedes Tristar on the hood, the first of its kind on any Benz, culminates the fancy lightshow. The vehicle also features a solar roof with 168 solar cells, which can generate an average of around 2.08 kWh of energy per day, potentially providing an average daily range of about 13.5 miles from solar power alone. The vehicle’s long wheelbase—critical for the Private Lounge’s space and stability—is offset by rear axle steering, bringing much needed turning radius to the equation.

Conclusion

While clearly a concept, the Vision V makes a promise for Mercedes-Benz’s upcoming VLE and VLS MPVs that we cannot wait to see in the flesh. The “Grand Limousines” are set to debut next year, with both combustion and full EV powertrains.

